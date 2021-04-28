Improve your technical skills with up to 99% off these top-rated courses

The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle

If you want to automate any Microsoft system, you really need to learn PowerShell. This collection of three courses teaches you how to write scripts from scratch, with 11 hours of video training. Your instructor is Vijay Saini, an IT professional who has helped over 55,000 students on Udemy.

Get The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle for $19 (reg. $600), a saving of 96%.

Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS & JavaScript

Need to start with the fundamentals? Through video lessons, this five-hour course helps you master the base languages of the web. Rated at 4.4 stars, the training also shows you how to build custom websites from scratch.

Get Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS & JavaScript for $19.99 (reg. $200), a saving of 90%.

The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle

If you want to work in the lucrative field of cybersecurity, this bundle offers 46 hours of valuable training. The nine included courses teach you how to use popular pentesting tools and techniques, along with common exploits used by malicious hackers. The courses have an average rating of 4.3 stars from former students.

Get The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,800), a saving of 98%.

Pay What You Want: Advanced Python Masterclass & Automation Training Bundle

Python is one of the best first programming languages to learn, and full-time developers can earn over $100k per year. This bundle helps you master the language, with 14 courses extending from the fundamentals through to advanced projects. The best part? You can pay what you want.

Pay what you want for the Advanced Python Masterclass & Automation Training Bundle (reg. $2,800).

The Ultimate Oracle, SAP & Salesforce Training Prep Bundle

Every big company uses CRM software for marketing and sales. This bundle shows you how to take control of three popular platforms, with six full-length courses. The training covers SQL databases, app integrations, time-saving automations, and everyday admin.

Get The Ultimate Oracle, SAP & Salesforce Training Prep Bundle for $24.99 (reg. $1,200), a saving of 97%.

Hands-On Machine Learning with Microsoft Excel 2019 [eBook]

From self-driving cars to financial forecasts, machine learning is at the cutting-edge of technology right now. This 254-page ebook helps you explore the subject while picking up useful Excel skills. The author is Julio Cesar Rodriguez Martino, a professional machine learning and AI engineer.

Get Hands-On Machine Learning with Microsoft Excel 2019 [eBook] for $9.99 (reg. $31), a saving of 68%.

Hands-On Python for Finance Course

When it comes to analyzing financial data, Python is one of the best tools around. In this five-hour course, you learn how to write your own simulations and forecasts using popular Python libraries. With an average rating of 5 stars, it’s a fantastic learning resource.

Get the Hands-On Python for Finance Course for $9.99 (reg. $124), a saving of 92%.

The Complete 2021 Microsoft, Windows, & Azure Bundle

Bringing together 17 in-depth courses, this bundle offers the ultimate education in Microsoft systems. Through concise video lessons, you discover how to set up stable, secure environments on desktop devices, servers, and in the cloud.

Get The Complete 2021 Microsoft, Windows, & Azure Bundle for $69.99 (reg. $5,015), a saving of 98%.

