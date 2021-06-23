Easily spoof your location on Android and iOS

During the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns spread across the world, resulting in people spending a lot of their time indoors. With less people traveling, many apps do not get to take advantage of geo-location features, which can offer different experiences. To solve this issue, users can use a fake location on Android, to be able to continue to access geo-specific features. Unfortunately, many of these types of spoofing apps do not work. However, there is one solution that works by using iMyFone AnyTo.

You’ll be able to use iMyFone AnyTo to spoof your location on your phone. You do not need a rooted phone for this method to work. Most Android and iOS devices are compatible. Follow this guide to get started:

Step 1: Install iMyFone AnyTo location changer

This Windows software will allow you to spoof the location on your phone. You can pick any location in the world to set your marker. You can even plan out routes and speeds that you’d like to move across them. This will help you not only spoof your GPS but also make your phone think that you’re walking around.

This software supports Android phones and all iOS devices, including iPhone 11 and 12. This method of location spoofing is compatible with many different AR games and social platforms.

Step 2: Enable USB Debugging [Android]

Next, you will enable USB debugging, which will allow the software to communicate with your phone. To do this go to Settings > About Phone > then continuously tap on Build number until you see the prompt “You are now a developer”. Now navigate back to your setting menu and you will see a new option that says “developer options”. Open this new menu and toggle USB debugging.

Now you are ready to launch the iMyFone AnyTo software and connect your android phone to your computer. Follow the set instructions to allow the connection between your phone and your computer.

Step 3: Spoof your location

From the main menu of the AnyTo Windows software, select “Gaming”. This will bring you to a map where you can tap to choose different locations. You’ll be able to tap anywhere in the world. Find a spot that you’d like to be shown as your current location. Your apps will now reflect the location that you have chosen, and you will be able to explore this area.

To see a video tutorial of how to use the AnyTo software, check out the guide in this YouTube walkthrough.

Now you know how to spoof your location on Android and iOS, with a method that works. However, AnyTo can also be used for many other types of different situations. Use it for social platforms like Tinder, to get matches from a specific area. You can also use it for location-specific filters in Snapchat and similar apps. There are many different ways to put this GPS spoofer to use, and you can start using it for free.

We thank iMyFone for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.