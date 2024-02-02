Laptop cases can be a good idea for people who want to ensure their computer stays in a tip-top shape. It might be an even better choice when the laptop in question is a MacBook, since they have historically high resale values. If your Mac stays in good condition, you might be able to reclaim some of its value by selling it and put that extra cash toward a new machine. However, even some of the best laptop cases can make life using your MacBook inconvenient.

People that want to protect their M2 MacBook Air with a case — and without the hassle — should consider the Incase Dots Hardshell Case. It isn't the most protective, because that title belongs to the Casetify Impact case. Incase's Dots case isn't the absolute thinnest case either, because the Casetify Snap case holds that crown. But it's thinner than many options in the middle, such as the UAG Lucent or Otterbox Lumen cases, and it's only slightly thicker than the Casetify Snap. As such, the Incase Dots case strikes a great balance between protection, style, and thickness.

About this review: Incase sent me a Dots Hardshell Case for review. The company did not have input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Incase Dots Hardshell Case for MacBook Air Ultra-slim case You'll forget the case is even there 8 / 10 Incase's Dots Hardshell Case is designed to fit either the 13-inch or 15-inch models of the M2 MacBook Air. It's slim and sleek, matching the low profile of Apple's newest MacBook Air. There's a stylish "dots" pattern with great texture, raised rubber feet, and spots for ventilation. The price is somewhat high, and the case will better protect against scratches than drops, though. Materials Polycarbonate plastic, rubber Number of Color/Pattern Options Black, Clear, Ice Pink (13-inch only) Pros The textured dot pattern has a cool look

The case stays out of the way, and is barely noticeable while in use

The rubber feet help elevate your MacBook Cons It's not the most durable case available

The case's clips could be a bit bigger $55 at Best Buy (13 inches) $55 at Best Buy (15 inches) $55 at Incase (13-inch) $55 at Incase (15-inch)

Pricing and availability

Incase sells its Dots Hardshell Case for $55, and it can be purchased at Best Buy or Incase's own online store. There are two versions of the case for the two sizes of M2 MacBook Air: a 13-inch version and a 15-inch version. You can get both models in clear or black colors, but the 13-inch case has an extra Ice Pink colorway. I reviewed the 15-inch Dots Hardshell Case, but both versions are identical outside of the obvious size differences.

What I like

The case stays out of the way, and looks great

Close

Throughout my time using the Dots case on my MacBook Air (M2, 15-inch), I was able to forget that my laptop even had a case installed. It's extremely slim, and the bottom of the case sits flush with the aluminum palm rest of the MacBook Air. Unlike other protective cases, this precise design means that you won't feel sharp plastic pressing into your wrists when you're typing. Outside of a few small plastic clips that attach the Dots case to your MacBook Air, there is nothing that will impede the daily use of your computer.

The case gets its name from the "dot" pattern that is within its polycarbonate plastic. Put simply, it's an attractive look, adding more character than a simple clear case without going overboard. It has more of a matte and slightly-frosted finish than a clear one, and I found that it lets the original color of your MacBook Air shine through. Some cases dampen or distort the original color of the device, but not the Incase Dots. The case looked great on my Starlight-colored MacBook Air, but I think it would look superb on my Midnight-colored MacBook Air. It'll stop fingerprints while still highlighting the deep blue colorway.

The rubber feet elevate your MacBook, and it's an important feature

I'm sure most people aren't looking closely at the feet of their laptop cases, but the rubber feet on the Incase Dots impressed me anyway. They're sturdy and pronounced, and are akin to the original ones found on the MacBook Air. An obvious benefit to this is that the plastic case won't scratch when placed on hard surfaces. More importantly, if a drink or other liquid spills near your MacBook, the elevation gives your laptop a better chance of surviving.

The Dots case is more protective than its thickness would suggest, and the polycarbonate plastic is clearly high quality.

Overall, the Dots case is more protective than its thickness would suggest, and the polycarbonate plastic is clearly high quality. The Casetify Snap is still the thinnest MacBook Air case I've tested, but it's extremely flimsy and lacks significant protection. In fact, I consider the Casetify Snap to be more of a design accessory than a true case. By comparison, the Dots case can compete with the Snap case in looks and thinness while offering much more protection.

What I don't like

It's more suited to protect against scratches than drops

With that being said, there's only so much protection that a case with this form factor can provide. Incase Dots can easily keep your MacBook Air free from scratches, and it'll serve as a barrier between your device and the elements. However, I wouldn't consider it a great option if drop protection is your main priority. While I didn't notice any imperfections during my two-week review period, I wouldn't be surprised if the Dots case showed signs of wear after rough usage over time.

Although this will be a downside to the Incase Dots case for some people, it shouldn't be a deciding factor for everyone. I've tried ultra-protective cases that have so much material it makes using the laptop daily a miserable experience. If given the choice, I'd choose a lighter and less-intrusive case over the most protective one. Incase struck a good balance of these two aspects in the Dots case.

Bigger and stronger clips could make the case more secure

It's always good to see a case go for weaker clips than stronger ones. That's because clips that apply too much force, particularly on the glass and display panel, can cause more harm than good. However, the clips on the Incase Dots case are a bit too lightweight. I heard the clips on the Incase Dots case pop off a handful of times during my review period. All I had to do was press them back on whenever I heard them pop off; it wasn't a major inconvenience. It is something to take note of, though.

Should you buy the Incase Dots Hardshell Case?

You should buy the Incase Dots Hardshell Case if:

You want a slim and stylish plastic hard shell case

You have a 13-inch or 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

You don't need the thinnest or most protective cases

You should NOT buy the Incase Dots Hardshell Case if:

Your priority in a case is drop protection

You want a case with support for custom designs

You'd rather use a soft sleeve or laptop bag instead

In many ways, the Incase Dots Hardshell Case feels a cut above other cases for the same reasons the MacBook Air it's designed for is a cut above other laptops. It has an intentional design that end users will notice, like how the case sits flush with the body of the MacBook Air. Incase's dot pattern looks great as well, and feels more premium than regular glossy clear cases. For people looking for a quality, thin, and stylish case they can install and forget about, the Incase Dots case is there.