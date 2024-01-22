Everyone is looking for something different in a great backpack, with some preferring thin and light packs and others wanting spacious bags. I've always liked to go with a big computer bag that can hold all my stuff or a light messenger bag with only the essentials. If you're looking for something in the middle, you might find the Incase Facet 20L backpack, a slim and light day pack. It can hold enough for a daily commute to work or school, but it keeps a low profile. As a longtime messenger bag user, I was skeptical whether the Facet 20L would entice me to change things up.

After more than a week of using the Incase Facet 20L as my daily backpack, I'm convinced this is one of the best bags for a city lifestyle. It's small enough to feel secure on your back as you run to make buses or trains, but still holds everything you need daily. Plus, it has thick mesh padding on the back of the bag and on the shoulder straps, which has made it extremely comfortable. While people who want or need to carry a lot daily will need more out of a bag, it was superb for short commutes around a city.

About this review: Incase sent me a Facet 20L backpack for review. The company had no input and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Incase Facet 20L Backpack

Shoulder straps are some of the most comfortable I've used

There are a few places to hook on extras on the exterior Cons The laptop compartment doesn't securely hold your device in place

It's too small for weekend trips or larger everyday carry use

It won't fit the biggest laptops with screens larger than 16 inches $70 at Amazon $70 at Incase

Pricing and availability

Incase's Facet 20L backpack retails for $70 and can be purchased at Amazon and Incase's website. I reviewed the black color of the bag, but the Facet 20L also comes in vibrant pink and yellow colorways. Otherwise, there aren't many things to note about the Facet 20L's configuration and options. As the name suggests, it can hold 20L-24L of capacity, and can fit laptops with up to 16-inch screens.

What I like

The backpack is slim and comfortable

The Incase Facet 20L holds enough to make it a midsize backpack, but it is designed to make it feel much smaller. The bag's exterior is clearly made out of high-quality materials and has good looks to match. I was fairly rough with the Facet 20L, even taking it on a three-mile hike through the Arizona mountains on one occasion. While the bag can get dirty easily, there were no signs that the Facet 20L would easily rip or tear. Perhaps the most obvious point of failure would be the thin luggage strap, but you probably won't use it often enough for it ever to be an issue.

More importantly, Incase has managed to distribute the weight of the Facet 20L better than any bag I've used before. My daily carry includes two laptops, a keyboard, mouse, chargers, over-ear headphones, and a mirrorless camera — all of which can make for a pretty heavy bag. I barely felt anything on my back when wearing the Facet 20L, which was surprising. I think it's mainly due to the bag's straps, which place the bag firmly against your back and feature thick mesh pads for added comfort. The bag feels like it's a part of you when you're wearing it, allowing you to navigate your commute without being an inconvenience.

Open space in each compartment allows for greater flexibility

Having a lot of open space is critical on backpacks that don't offer the biggest capacities. Aside from a few small slots in the front pocket of the Facet 20L, everything else is open space that can be tailored to your liking. The bag's main compartment can be stuffed to fit many things, from clothes to accessories. There's also a compartment on the back that can hold a laptop or tablet, and the mesh padding on the back of the bag doubles as protection for your device.

For this reason, the Facet 20L is ideal for people who like to use accessory pouches, such as a small bag for chargers or a camera pouch. Without some added structure inside, your accessories might slide around and bump into each other, which isn't ideal. It's worth noting that the outside of the bag is fairly modular, too. There are water bottle holders on both sides of the backpack and a few places to clip on other things as well. I clipped on an AirTag to the bag's handle and a small pouch with frequently grabbed items to the shoulder straps.

What I don't like

It doesn't have a true laptop pocket

However, having open space can sometimes be a bad thing. The Facet 20L has a spot for your laptop, but it's a compartment, not a pocket. There's a compartment separate from the main one designed to fit your laptop, but there's nothing inside that pocket securing your laptop in place. Smaller laptops, such as the 13-inch ones I tested the bag with, will definitely slide around inside. Since there are no pockets inside, carrying two devices is much more difficult. You'll need to place one of your devices in a sleeve to make sure it doesn't scratch the other.

A larger laptop will fit more snugly, but it can't be too big either. I tried to carry a 17-inch portable monitor in the Facet 20L, and it just barely fit inside due to its slim form factor. That means 17-inch laptops will probably not fit, and Incase says laptops up to 16 inches are officially supported.

It won't suffice for weekend trips or larger everyday carries

While the Incase Facet 20L comfortably holds everything I need daily, it definitely isn't the right pick for someone who needs to carry a lot of stuff. On days when I need to carry a bunch of tech products with me, I'd rather use a bigger pack that can hold more things comfortably. It also definitely isn't large enough for weekend trips or longer-term travel. You can fit everything you need for work or school, or some clothes and essentials, but not both at the same time.

Should you buy the Incase Facet 20L backpack?

You should buy the Incase Facet 20L backpack if:

You work or go to school in a city

You don't need the biggest bag, and prioritize a compact form factor

You want a comfortable backpack

You should NOT buy the Incase Facet 20L backpack if:

You want more defined pockets in your backpack

You need a higher-capacity bag than 20-24L

I'm not too far removed from college, where I had to get to and from classes with a laptop, notebooks, and a few textbooks. I also frequently commuted from New York City's outer boroughs to midtown Manhattan, which takes about an hour on a good day. I would've loved to have this bag in college since it's small enough and comfortable enough to come along for daily commutes without being a hassle. If you walk or take public transit to get to work or school daily, there's a good chance the Incase Facet 20L will be a better bag than the one you're using now.

With that said, if you live in a more rural area and use a car to get where you're going, you might not appreciate some of this bag's features. A compact and comfortable form factor isn't as important when you're only wearing a bag for brief periods. But if you are in the market for a compact backpack, the Facet 20L is a great choice.