Laptop sleeves are a convenient way to give your computer an extra bit of protection before leaving the house. However, if you travel with a laptop often, you'll know there's a weird middle ground where neither a sleeve nor a bag will suffice. A sleeve is the right form factor, but you'd have to carry it the whole time you're out. On the other hand, a messenger bag or even a good laptop backpack feels like too much when all you need is a laptop.

It turns out that there is a solution to this dilemma: the Incase Transfer Sleeve. This accessory has the best qualities of great laptop sleeves and combines them with the versatility of a shoulder bag. With an included (and removable) strap, you can go between using the Transfer Sleeve as a laptop case or bag without much effort. It solves what I think is a pretty big problem with typical sleeves, but there's a catch. The Incase Transfer Sleeve only fits laptops up to 13 inches, so many of the best laptops in 2024 won't fit.

About this review: Incase sent me a Transfer Sleeve for review. The company did not have input in this review and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Pricing and availability

The Incase Transfer Sleeve retails for $60 and can be purchased on Incase's website. It comes in two colors: black and highland green. The sleeve fits laptops with up to 13-inch screens, but there is no larger version for bigger laptops. The Transfer Sleeve includes a removable, ambidextrous strap that can be used on either side.

Specifications Materials Recycled 300D Polyester Number of Color/Pattern Options 2; Black, Highland Green What's Included Transfer Sleeve, ambidextrous strap

What I like

The Transfer Sleeve features a soft interior and durable exterior

In order for a product like the Incase Transfer Sleeve to work, it needs to be a good laptop sleeve first and foremost. If features like a shoulder strap or an accessory pouch make the Transfer Sleeve a worse sleeve, it isn't worth adding all the extras. Luckily, Incase borrowed many qualities from the Incase Go Sleeve, which I think is one of the best sleeves on the market, for use here. In fact, the Transfer Sleeve looked so much like a typical sleeve that I was pleasantly surprised to learn about its versatility.

The Incase Transfer Sleeve definitely looks to be on the bulky side, but it's very clearly still a sleeve rather than a briefcase or laptop bag. I'm a huge fan of the soft interior, and the entire sleeve is made of recycled polyester materials. It's a soft sleeve, but is rugged enough to keep your laptop safe and hold up well over time.

The front pocket expands to fit more accessories than most will need

The shocking part of using the Incase Transfer Sleeve was discovering how much the front pocket can hold. Cases such as this one use an accordion design to expand and contract as needed, based on what you want to carry. But the Transfer Sleeve holds more accessories than any sleeve I've tried, and it isn't exactly close.

I started with the things I never leave the house without: the Ugreen 145W power bank, a USB-C cable, and a Nexode Pro wall charger. My laptop will stay charged with these three accessories, so they're considered essential. While these accessories usually push most laptop sleeves to their limits, they barely made a dent in the Transfer Sleeve. I started throwing whatever I could into the Transfer Sleeve, including a Magic Mouse, a few pens, more wall chargers, and a few charging pucks before giving up.

The sleeve wasn't full, but I was able to put way more inside the Transfer Sleeve than was necessary. Just about the only thing that I couldn't fit inside was a normal-sized wireless keyboard, but that's to be expected.

The removable strap means you can take it anywhere

The strap is excellent, so you can wear the laptop sleeve like it's the lightest shoulder bag ever. I remember so many times when I've had to carry a large bag just to bring a laptop, but the Transfer Sleeve eliminates that problem. More importantly, it's removable and ambidextrous. You can take the strap off or clip it to either side of the Transfer Sleeve for comfort.

What I don't like

It won't fit most new laptops, which feature 14-inch screens or larger

The biggest flaw of the Incase Transfer Sleeve is its size. Due to the growing and varying sizes of laptops today, many sleeves feature sizes of either 14 or 16 inches. That way, they can fit both newer generations of laptops (usually 14 or 16 inches) or older ones (often 13 or 15 inches). Unfortunately, since the Incase Transfer Sleeve only supports laptops up to 13 inches, only a small portion of laptop owners can use it.

For reference, I used my M2 MacBook Air with the Incase Transfer Sleeve, which has a 13.3-inch display. It did fit, but it was a very tight fit, suggesting that 14-inch laptops would be incompatible. The Transfer Sleeve is definitely limited by the laptop models it supports, and I'd like to see more sizes in the future. However, the sleeve will hold just about any tablet alternatively.

It's bulky when placed inside another backpack or shoulder bag

Another thing to consider is that the Incase Transfer Sleeve can get pretty bulky when it's full. This isn't an issue when the sleeve is used by itself, but I had trouble squeezing it into a relatively small messenger bag. It all depends on how many accessories you put in it because the sleeve can stretch to be multiple times thicker than it is normally.

Should you buy the Incase Transfer Sleeve?

You should buy the Incase Transfer Sleeve if:

You want a laptop sleeve that you don't need a bag to carry

You have a laptop or tablet 13 inches or smaller in size

You want a lot of storage for accessories

You should NOT buy the Incase Transfer Sleeve if:

You primarily use your laptop sleeve in another bag

You have a laptop bigger than 13 inches

You don't need a lot of accessory storage

I'm someone who needs to have a laptop with them at nearly all times during the week because you never know when an important story or assignment comes through. Usually, that means I have to carry a full backpack just to bring my laptop. If you understand that struggle, you'll love the Incase Transfer Sleeve. If you don't get it, a more mainstream sleeve — such as the Incase Go Sleeve — is probably a better choice.