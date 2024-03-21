Are you a proud owner of the Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld but find yourself constantly struggling with battery life? As with any handheld gaming device, battery life can often be a concern, especially during extended gaming sessions or on the go. Fear not, as we've compiled a comprehensive guide to help you squeeze every last drop of juice out of your device.

10 Turn off RGB Lighting and lower your screen brightness

Less light, more battery

RGB lighting may look cool, but it's also a notorious battery hog, especially on the ROG Ally due to its RGB-lit joysticks. Consider turning off or minimizing the RGB effects on your device to conserve battery. The ROG Ally allows you to toggle your RGB brightness between 100%, 67%, 33%, and 0%. It’s recommended to turn off the RGB lighting completely if you want your battery to last longer.

Lowering your screen brightness is another way to reduce power consumption, especially when gaming in a dimly lit environment. To further reduce battery usage, you can disable unnecessary visual effects on the Ally, such as animated wallpapers, page transitions, or widgets. Lowering the screen brightness and disabling RGB lighting can help you extend your battery life and let you use the ROG Ally on the go for much longer.

9 Turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Enable airplane mode

Bluetooth is another setting that can drain a lot of battery if you don't keep an eye on it. Every wireless device connected to your ROG ally will drain its battery, and if you don't have any devices connected, you should still turn off Bluetooth, as your device will constantly search for devices to pair with.

If you don't need to be connected to the internet while playing your game on the ROG Ally, turning off your Wi-Fi will help prolong your battery life. Like Bluetooth, your device’s Wi-Fi constantly searches for new networks to join, draining your battery.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth should be turned off if you are not actively using them, so the best thing to do is enable airplane mode to stop your ROG Ally from trying to connect to every device and network around you.

8 Turn on AMD FSR

AI can help you save battery

The ASUS ROG Ally is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU and an AMD Phoenix Graphics processor, which means you can use FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) in games.

While this may seem controversial, turning this feature on will reduce your device's internal resolution to 720p, but then use AI to upscale the resolution to 1080p. This feature will put a lot of strain on your device and, in turn, reduce your power usage.

7 Remove bloatware on your ROG Ally

Delete any apps you don't plan on using

Like any normal Windows device, take some time to uninstall unnecessary bloatware or background apps that may be running on your device. Software that comes pre-installed on the Ally can be useful, but keep in mind that you can always re-download any apps you need later on. If you're not using it now, then uninstall it to free up space on your device.

6 Lower your screen refresh rate

The difference isn't too noticeable

Higher refresh rates in games give users smoother gameplay, but they can also drain your battery much faster. Try to lower your Ally’s display refresh rate so that you can extend your battery life without losing too much performance.

The Ally's native refresh rate is 120Hz, so lowering the screen refresh rate to 60Hz in the command center can help a lot. This small adjustment can reduce battery drain without affecting performance in most games. However, it isn't recommended to do this if you plan on playing any action or FPS games.

5 Turn on the FPS limiter

Turn off the unlimited FPS option

Another great feature found in the command center that can save your battery is the FPS limiter. Lowering your frame rate limit can remove a lot of stress from your GPU and CPU. The FPS limiter will let you toggle between 30FPS, 45FPS, 60FPS, or unlimited FPS.

You can test out different frame rates and try to find a balance between performance and battery life. But it’s recommended to set your FPS to 30 if you are planning to game for an extended time without recharging.

4 Change your resolution

Lowering your resolution can double your battery life

Lowering the screen resolution of your ROG Ally is another easy way to reduce battery usage. While it may result in slightly less crisp visuals, the trade-off in battery life can be well worth it, especially during longer gaming sessions.

The Ally’s native screen resolution is 1080p, but you can lower the display resolution to 720p instead. While most people dislike gaming at 720p, the Ally has a smaller screen, and the 720p doesn't look bad as long as you don't use it on a monitor.

3 Save battery by using Eco Assist

Turn off CPU Boost and enable standby

One of the quickest ways to extend your ROG Ally’s battery life is by turning off CPU Boost in the Armory Crate settings. While this setting is great for maximizing performance in-game, it can be a major drain on your battery. By turning off this feature, you'll notice a much longer battery life without sacrificing too much in terms of gaming experience.

To turn off CPU Boost, press the Armoury Crate button and scroll down to the Eco Assist tab. Here, you will find the Extreme Standby Mode, Modern Standby Mode, and CPU Boost Setting. For the best results, turn off CPU Boost and enable both Modern Standby Mode and Extreme Standby Mode. When you plug your Ally into a monitor or charge it while playing, feel free to turn this feature back on for better performance.

2 Change your GPU settings

AMD advanced graphics and VRAM limiter

Adjusting your GPU settings can also significantly impact your ROG Ally’s battery life. This can also be done in the Armoury Crate settings menu; just scroll down to the bottom of the Armoury Crate and click on GPU Settings.

The GPU settings will have AMD Advanced Graphics Options, which will be turned off by default, and a setting for you to change how much memory your GPU uses. Changing this setting to Auto can help if you are playing older games.

However, the auto setting creates lag and stutter in modern titles. To make your Ally last as long as possible, lower your GPU usage to 3GB and make sure all AMD Advanced settings are turned off.

1 Change your performance settings

Performance mode is good, but Silent is better

Most gaming handhelds, including the ASUS ROG Ally, offer customizable performance settings. Switching to a lower-performance mode can reduce power consumption and extend battery life. This may result in slightly lower frame rates or less responsive gameplay, but it's a small price to pay for longer gaming sessions when you can't charge the device.

Changing your performance mode is easy. Open the Armoury Crate settings and click on Operating Mode. In this tab, you can toggle between Turbo, Performance, and Silent operating modes. Performance mode is great and still heavily reduces power usage, but change it to Silent mode if you need to save more battery.

Balance is key

While lowering every possible setting to extend your ROG Ally's battery life may be tempting, this is not entirely necessary. Lowering just a few settings mentioned above can improve your device's power usage considerably while still allowing you to play your game the way you want to play it.