The holiday weekend of deals is continuing with Cyber Monday right around the corner. But if you've been eying a new tablet or smart home hub at a great discount, you won't have to wait at all. Google's Pixel Tablet, which we found offers the best Android experience on a tablet after a thorough review, can now be had at a sweet discount. It's just $400 in an early Cyber Monday deal, and that matches the lowest price we've ever seen for this product. With a deal this good, we can't guarantee it'll make it through Cyber Monday without selling out or expiring. If you've been looking for an affordable and versatile tablet for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, now's your chance to snag the Pixel Tablet.

Why you'll love the Pixel Tablet

It's like a Nest Hub and a tablet all in one

The Pixel Tablet has 11-inch of screen space but can only multitask in a grid like this.

For people unfamiliar with the Pixel Tablet, it's essentially a smart home hub and a tablet all rolled into one affordable product. Think of something like a Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show when you're at home, or a great Android tablet when you're on-the-go. This is great for people who have existing Google Home or Nest products, as they will all work great with the Pixel Tablet.

However, if you're just looking for a nice tablet, there are still some features to be appreciated. For one, the smart home dock works as a charging stand, so your tablet will always be charged up when you need it. Plus, the dock offers much better speakers, and they are great for watching videos or listening to music.

As a tablet, the Pixel Tablet has a considerable advantage as well. It's made by Google, the developer of Android. As such, the Pixel Tablet has a great user-experience with Android software, perhaps for the first time in a while. Usually, Android tablets feature a blown-up version of the software found on the best Android phones, with a few tweaks. But in this case, Google went out of its way to make changes to Android that benefits the Pixel Tablet's 11-inch display. At $400, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on an Android tablet. That's not even considering how the Pixel Tablet functions as a smart home helper, either. With that in mind, you won't want this incredible Cyber Monday deal to slip away.