People have differing opinions about Windows 11, and honestly, they're all pretty valid. However, one complaint I hear over and over again is that you have a lack of customization with Windows 11. I mean, you can't even put the taskbar on any edge of the screen you like, which is actually a downgrade from previous versions of the operating system. It isn't very pleasant.

Fortunately, when it comes to Windows, we don't have to put up with what Microsoft gives us. Instead, we can use third-party apps to get the job done. If you're sick and tired of the default Windows 10 or 11 UI, why not give Seelen UI a spin? It's a simple program that gives you a lot of flexibility with how you arrange your UI, and best of all, it's totally free to use.

Getting over the shock of installing Seelen UI

Watch out for that first step, it's a doozy

So, usually when you download customization software for Windows, it doesn't do a massive amount all at once. For instance, if you download a taskbar or Start menu replacement, it'll only affect that part of your operating system, and that's that. However, Seelen UI is not just that; it's actually an entire UI package in one. So, when you first run it, it will feel like Windows has been stripped away from you and replaced with a new, unfamiliar UI. But it's okay. You'll make it through this.

To start, you can grab Seelen UI from one of two sources: the Microsoft Store, and the Seelen UI GitHub page. The developer recommends the former option, as the Microsoft Store integration allows you to keep Seelen UI updated with very little effort from you, but either version works fine.

Once you have it installed, go ahead and run it. As soon as you do, you'll notice that the taskbar will sink into the bottom of the screen and refuse to come out again. Don't worry; this is all part of the bootup process. Before you know it, that old, boring taskbar will be replaced by your new friend: the Seelen Dock.

You'll also notice that the UI will make a little room at the very top. This is for the Fancy Toolbar, which is a sleek way to see your computer's stats at a quick glance. Once everything is loaded, you can quit Seelen UI by clicking the two-sliders icon at the top right, then clicking the cog, followed by "Information," and then the quit button. This will bring you back to the default Windows UI.

Getting the hang of the Seelen Dock

Your new taskbar

First things first, let's take a look at the Seelen Dock. To open its settings, click the two-sliders icon at the top right, and then click the Dock/Taskbar option. You'll notice that you have a ton of options at your disposal; far more than what you get for Windows 11's taskbar, at least.

By default, the Seelen Dock takes up a small portion of your screen. If you're more a fan of a bar that stretches the entire length of your screen, you can set the width parameter to full screen for a much longer bar. You can also place the bar on any edge of the screen you like; you can see I've shoved it on the side in the screenshot above.

The Seelen Dock settings are in-depth enough to allow for some nice customizability without being too overwhelming. For instance, if you prefer your toolbar to hide automatically, you can set a delay before it appears and before it disappears again. Plus, you can adjust the padding to your needs from here.