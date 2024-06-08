Key Takeaways The "invisible" PC integrated into a desk that vanishes after use for a clean workspace is incredibly cool.

The ever-evolving world of custom PCs is always exploding with creativity, with builders pushing the boundaries of design and functionality all the time. I've done plenty of experiments with custom builds in the past, but this time I was determined to put one together after looking at my colleague's incredibly cool PC, which he built using an old Mac Pro case. So while I was looking for some inspiration for my build, I came across a bunch of really cool PCs, and they're simply too good to not be shared with those who might be interested in custom work. From ingenious ideas that hide the PC for a clean desk space to Doom Eternal's BFG-inspired PC that's sure to strike fear into the hearts of demons and gamers alike, here are four really amazing creations that redefine what a custom PC can be.

4 The "Invisible" PC

Watch an Intel Core i9-13900K and an RTX 4090 get tucked away

My never ending quest to find ways to hide cables and clear my desk clutter made me stumble upon a YoTube video showcasing an "ENDGAME invisible PC" that hides itself in the desk. It was made by Matthew Perks of the DIY projects YouTube channel, who has previously brought us incredible projects like the world's slimmest PS5, and more. The new "ENDGAME invisible PC" featured in the video is essentially a fully built PC that disappears onto the desktop, complete with the monitor. That's right, it's cleverly integrated into the desktop in such a way that it can be tucked away when not in use. The video over at the DIY projects channel meticulously documents the entire build, highlighting how the PC was conceptualized and built into the Flexispot E7 Pro standing desk that we reviewed here at XDA not too long ago.

A lot of work went into putting together a build involving an Intel Core i9-13900K and an RTX 4090 graphics card, both of which can be a nightmare to cool. Due to the space constraints, the "invisible" PC uses two HDPlex 500W GaN power supplies, and the entire thing was cooled using a massive collection of heatsinks and 140mm Corsair fans. Oh, the build also uses a 45-inch Corsair Xeneon Flex ultrawide bendable OLED monitor, which was stripped down to its PCB and the OLED panel to be able to fit inside the custom desk. Words can't describe how incredibly cool this PC is, so you have to watch the video that's embedded below.

3 A PC with a coffee maker inside

Ah, the perfect harmony

Boiling hot coffee inside a high-end gaming PC case sounds like the perfect recipe for disaster. Or so I thought until I watched a YouTuber putting together a fully custom PC with a coffee maker inside it. It's honestly the perfect harmony between two things I never thought could come together in a way they did inside the Corsair Obsidian 1000D PC case. It wasn't made to fit a coffee maker along with the components, as you'd imagine, so I can confirm that a lot of cutting and hammering happened in the process of make the case fit everything elegantly.

If you watch the video that's embedded below, then you'll notice that the PC uses an Intel Core i7-14700K, an ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F motherboard, an MSI GeForce graphics card with no mention of the exact model. The CPU was being cooled using a Noctua NH-U12A, and there are a bunch of other case fans to move hot air outside the case. Cramming all these high-end components while also fitting a coffee machine in the case was quite the task, and even a massive case like the Obsidian 1000D felt tiny for it. The build was finished off with the use of wooden sticks for some nice aesthetics, and the finished product gave me a massive fear of missing out.

2 A Cyberpunk-themed PC

With lots of neon lights

