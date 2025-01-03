Indie or independent games have always existed, offering gamers some of the best stories, gameplay experiences, and memorable moments in the medium. Where big-budget, AAA titles have failed to capture the imagination and appreciation of gamers of late, indie games have been the saving grace of the industry.

It's incredibly difficult to crown a handful of titles "the best indie games of all time", but I've nonetheless tried to include 10 titles that deserve to be experienced by everyone. These titles have pushed the gaming medium forward, innovated on familiar tropes of the medium, and cemented a lasting presence in the hearts and minds of gamers. You'll probably find some of the most popular games missing from this list, but that's simply because I can't fit every indie gem in a single article.

10 Undertale (2015)

You decide how the story ends

Close

To the uninitiated, Undertale might appear the same as countless other top-down RPGs. It is, in fact, one of the few masterpieces to come out in the last two decades. Undertale is a must-play for every gamer for a multitude of reasons, but the ones that matter the most are that it truly redefines player choice, reshapes the story and the ending based on your actions, and subverts traditional RPG mechanics in ingenious, humorous, and satisfying ways.

Created by a single developer (Toby Fox), Undertale features riveting gameplay, a memorable soundtrack, and characters that feel shockingly alive. If you have to choose one new game to play from this list, make it this one.

Undertale is one of those games that's incredibly familiar yet singular in its treatment of the RPG genre. With unique gameplay, a moving story, and a great soundtrack as its pillars, Undertale is a must-play title for every gamer.

9 Celeste (2018)

Scale the mountain, defeat your fears