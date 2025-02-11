It's true that some of the best experiences to be had in video games are housed within AAA games. The games have the scale and budget to bring players into these massive worlds, with gameplay and cinematics that push graphics cards to their limit.

However, AAA games aren't the exclusive home to the best experiences in video games. In fact, there's a wide variety of indie games that are so good, they can make you forget about AAA games all together. They're cheaper, easier on your PC, and in many cases, arguably better than any AAA experience out there today.

In no particular order, here are just 15 examples of indie games on PC that can make you forget about AAA games entirely.

