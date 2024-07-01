Key Takeaways Linear switches are smooth, frictionless, and quiet, making them ideal for typing and gaming.

They offer analog control, allowing for more precise actions and macros, and are more durable than tactile or clicky switches.

Red switches, in particular, are the best choice for most people due to their smooth, quiet operation and versatility.

Everyone knows mechanical keyboards are the way to go if you want the best experience, whether it's for gaming or typing. And with tons of switch options to choose from, whether it's brands like Cherry or Gateron or the different switch types like red, brown, or blue, there's truly something for everyone in this market. That's what makes it so fun for many people to try different boards and see what suits them best.

But as great as it is to have options, I'm putting my foot down: Linear switches are the best, and I won't hear otherwise (that's a lie, I'll happily hear your comments below). I've had some experience with a few different switch types, and I've fallen in love with the linear style. If you're looking to buy your first mechanical keyboard or just haven't had the chance to try these switches before, take it from me, it's the way to go.

Linear switches are smooth and frictionless

Tactile bumps? No, thank you

There are three main types of switches you can get for a mechanical keyboard, so in addition to linear, you can go with tactile or clicky switches. Those last two switch types have a little bit of a click before the actuation point, which some people prefer since it helps them know when the key is being properly pressed. And I get it, but I don't see the need.

With linear switches, keys move uniformly and smoothly all the way from their neutral position to the actuation point, and it feels so nice to have no resistance on the way down. It's just smooth sailing and it doesn't get fatiguing whatsoever. Once you've been typing for a while, you already know when the keys actuate anyway, so it's not like the tactile bump has much of a practical use. If you ask me, it's no more than a way to ease the transition from membrane boards, but it's not needed whatsoever.

Linear switches can be analog

With a ton of extra features