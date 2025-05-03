The 1999 Disney Channel Original Movie "Smart House" introduced me and my entire generation to an intelligent, connected house with AI assistants performing daily tasks. Today, that vision is closer than ever thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT). These days, connected smart home devices are a dime a dozen, and to be honest, more have been released than could possibly be useful, and many of them cost hundreds of dollars. After having owned and tested many IoT devices over the years, these are the best inexpensive ones I have found to be actually useful in my home.

4 Button-pressing robots

Affordably turn legacy devices into smart devices