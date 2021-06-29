Infinix teases a 160W charging, color-changing smartphone you can’t buy

At MWC 2021, Chinese smartphone maker Infinix showcased its new concept phone with ultra-fast charging capabilities. Dubbed the Inifinix Concept Phone 2021, the new phone takes on the likes of Xiaomi and OPPO with 160W fast charging support. We exclusively reported about the phone earlier this month and even gave you a close look at the phone’s design.

The Ininix Concept Phone 2021 features a unique dual-color changing back made using a transparent solid electrochromic film (SECF) and an electroluminescence (EL) film. The back changes color between silver gray and light blue when receiving when you receive an incoming call and or charge the phone.

The main highlight of the phone is, of course, the wired 160W fast charging technology, which combines Infinix’s Ultra Flash Charge tech, Super Charge Pump, and an 8C battery cell to fully charge the phone’s 4,000mAh battery in just 10 minutes. The phone also supports 50W wireless fast charging, but Infinix didn’t share any statistics on that.

Infinix says its fast charging tech employs four high conversion charging chips that allow the phone to reach 98.6% charging conversion efficiency while avoiding overloading and overheating issues associated with large currents. The phone also has 20 temperature sensors that work in tandem to ensure the phone temperature never goes above 40 °C/104°F.

As for the phone itself, it comes with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 octa-core processor, paired with ARM Mali-G76 MP4 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Over on the back, it has a triple camera assembly consisting of a 64MP primary lens, a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 60x digital zoom. The phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and also incorporates “a new power button menu, communication features, and a notification history.”

There’s no word on the launch date or availability of the Infinix Concept Phone 2021.