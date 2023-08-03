Infinix is far from a newcomer when it comes to mobile device development. With 10 years of industry expertise and a constant pulse on consumer needs, it should be no surprise that Infinix is launching the GT 10 Pro as its latest flagship in the GT Series.

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Mobile gaming is at an all-time high, with no indication of the trend slowing down. However, the issue many mobile gamers face is finding a quality device that offers striking aesthetics without a staggering price tag. This is the problem Infinix GT 10 Pro aims to solve. Measuring 6.3 inches in height and 2.9 inches in width, with a weight of just 6.5 ounces, this small device packs a powerful punch. The GT 10 Pro is truly outplaying the rest of gaming devices from design and user experience to performance. But, don’t just take our word for it. Check out these specs and see for yourself.

Superior processing power

The Infinix GT 10 Pro packs a Dimensity octa-core processor. Manufactured using a 6nm process, the Dimensity 8050 is a showstopper with its 1x super core clocked at 3GHz, 3x performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and 4x additional cores operating at 2GHz. All this power means an Antutu score of 700K, making it the highest IBN in the industry. Additionally, the GT 10 Pro has an ARM Mali-G77 graphics processor, with nine graphics cores.

With the GT 10 Pro, gamers can expect smooth gameplay and immersive visuals, thanks to its optimized chipset and collaboration with renowned mobile game titles like PUBG, MLBB, and Free Fire. It ensures a seamless gaming experience with high frame rates, surpassing the performance of many other devices in its price range.

Cool technology

The GT 10 Pro possesses major processing power to ensure the best gaming experience, which will certainly leave it in users’ hands for some time as they continue leveling up. This is exactly why Infinix adopted vapor chamber liquid cooling technology to prevent overheating. This cooling technology dissipates heat from high-performance components, allowing for a comfortable gaming session, regardless of how long that may be.

Extended memory

The phone offers up to 16GB of extended RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, expandable storage capacities of up to 1TB, and the fastest storage in the industry, UFS 3.1. So, for users who want to download games for on-the-road entertainment, or need to store multiple files regularly, the GT 10 Pro has enough space to do so without concern of running out of space.

Distraction-free environment

Far too often new phones tout massive storage, but out of the box they are filled with apps and bloatware the user doesn’t want and can’t remove. Inifinix said enough. With the development of Pure XOS, a software environment developed exclusively for gamers. Pure XOS was developed on the latest version of Android 13 and offers a smooth software experience by reducing the number of pre-installed apps down to 19, with the ability to uninstall seven of them. It also promotes an uninterrupted gaming experience with advanced notification controls and the complete elimination of ads within its system.

Immersive experience

If the goal for Infinix was to develop a gaming device that made you feel as if you were really racing down the track, or on the battlefield, they nailed it. With an omnidirectional sensing engine, the 4D vibration technology allows users to feel every swing, shot, and slay in the game. Couple that with the Z-Axis 4D linear motor that notifies gamers of every impact with vibrations in different corners of the device, and you have an entire experience. Plus, the high-precision gyroscope takes racing, and hunting games to the next level. Beyond screentime while gaming, the GT 10 Pro is also stacked with GT Exclusive live wallpapers and personalized Always on Display.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro features a 10-bit FHD+AMOLED display that creates stunning visuals. Infinix also reduced the bezel size to offer the best screen-to-body ratio at a whopping 93%, giving users optimal screen space. But screen size isn’t all that matters when it comes to advancing to the next level. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures gaming continuity and offers lifelike graphics, while the 360Hz touch sampling rate provides quick and accurate touch response, giving GT 10 Pro users the ultimate advantage.

In addition to its vibrative elements, and bold visuals, the GT 10 Pro offers stellar sound quality through its symmetrical dual stereo DTS speakers with High-Resolution Certification to generate true immersion into the virtual world.

As if that isn’t enough, The GT 10 Pro is Widevine L1 certified for HD content, TUV certified for low-blue light emissions, and supports 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for optical safety.

Not your average design

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is available in two colors, Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. The Mirage Silver offers a photochromic duotone color-changing back, giving it an elevated, unique, and powerful look. With its inspiration from the Cyberpunk sci-fi sub-genre, it was designed to stand out with a look that screams gaming. It features a vibrant Cyberpunk-styled back cover that gives young, trendy gamers a way to set themselves apart.

Beyond the back cover, the device offers an interactive and customizable mini-LED indicator which adds a personal touch, letting gamers express their style and vibe. The mini-LED light can be utilized during gaming, charging, notifications, phone calls, and while booting up the device. Finally, the protective cover is designed with a secure grip, so gamers can rest assured they won’t fumble their phone during intense gameplay. Overall, with its advanced gaming aesthetics, it is setting the bar higher than ever.

Now, most manufacturers will just send your device in a branded box and call it a day. But Infinix once again, takes it a step further. Users can assemble the outer packaging box into a music amplifier and charging holder. Not only is the environmentally friendly by repurposing something that is often tossed away, but it’s quite frankly a pleasant surprise.

Camera specs

Although the core elements of this phone are targeted to meet the needs of a stellar gaming experience, the camera is also well-stacked. With an Ultra Clear triple camera setup, the 108MP HD main rear camera captures moments with stunning clarity. The 32MP Ultra HD selfie camera boasts dual flash to reduce unwanted shadows and brighten up the selfie game. The GT 10 Pro also features fun photo editing techniques like sky replacement and AR effects. Who doesn’t like adding virtual characters to photos?

Now, let’s talk video. The GT 10 Pro is stacked with 4K video recording through the rear camera, and 2K video recording through the front camera. It also offers an AI Film Mode in addition to the standard video option, making content creation a breeze.

Juicing up the GT 10 Pro

With its dual-cell battery, offering a longer gaming cycle, it may be a while before you need to charge up the GT 10 Pro.

The device offers 45W all-around fast charging, juicing up the GT 10 Pro to 80% in just 30 minutes. Plus, it’s packed with intelligent safety charge that is compliant with PD 3.0 charging standards and provides reliable and worry-free charging. With AI Smart-Charging temperature detection sensors, water detection, bypass charging to reduce heat buildup during gameplay, and USB PD 3.0 support, keeping the GT 10 Pro safely charged has never been easier.

What are you waiting for?

With IP 53 Certification, NFC Support, and UV SUD 36-month Fluency Rating, it’s a steal that retails for less than $250. With the perfect balance of high-quality gaming with impeccable specs and a minimal price tag, you can’t go wrong.

Level up your mobile gaming power by visiting the official Infinix GT 10 Pro product page today!