Exclusive: This is the upcoming Infinix Note 10 Pro in real life

Infinix has been selling phones in Europe and Asia since 2013, and the company’s phones have been rising in popularity in India over the past few years. Earlier this month, we shared exclusive press renders of the upcoming budget-tier Infinix Note 10 Pro, a budget phone expected to have a 90Hz screen and MediaTek Helio chipset. Now we have some real-life photos of the phone to share.

The two photos we’ve obtained show the back of the Infinix Note 10 Pro, in two colors. One of the designs is distinctly purple, similar to Apple’s new purple color for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. The other appears to have a reflective gradient design, like many other Android smartphones from Huawei, Samsung, and other manufacturers.

The details appear to line up with earlier renders and schematics, which indicated the phone would have a USB Type-C port for charging and data, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and multiple rear cameras. Hardware specifications haven’t been shared with us, but other reports claim the phone will have a 6.9-inch 90Hz screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. The main camera is expected to be 64MP, with a 16MP front-facing lens.

It will be interesting to see the final pricing — the Infinix Note 8 was sold for around $200 when it was first released (there was no Note 9), so the Note 10 will likely be around the same price. It’s not clear when Infinix will officially reveal the phone, but the company did release the Hot 10 Play recently in India. That phone is priced at ₹8,499 (around $115), and has a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, two rear cameras, and Android 10.