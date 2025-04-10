This article is sponsored by Infinix. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

The future of smartphones isn’t just faster processors or bigger cameras, it’s about intelligence. As we enter what analysts are calling the Gen Beta era of AI, Infinix is already paving the way. With the launch of its NOTE 50 Series, the brand is showing how artificial intelligence can genuinely enhance day-to-day mobile experiences.

From powerful on-device generative AI tools to a flagship-worthy camera and charging system, this lineup—especially the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G—is designed to meet the needs of a more connected and AI-driven world.

The Gen Beta era begins