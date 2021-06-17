This is the next phone from Infinix, and it could have 160W charging

Infinix has been selling phones in parts of Europe and Asia since 2013, and the company has seen growing success in India with its newer phones. Earlier this month, we reported that Infinix’s next phone could support super-fast 160W charging, and now we have obtained images of an upcoming Infinix phone with an… interesting design.

The below render shows off an upcoming Infinix phone, which appears to have at least two cameras (though one could be a depth sensor), a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and a 3D glass display with a hole-punch camera in the top-left corner. The back has the word ‘Now’ in large letters (a bit like the Realme GT 5G and Realme 8 Pro), which is… an interesting design choice. All this has happened before, and all this will happen again.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any other information about the phone except the above image. We don’t know the internal hardware or the name of the phone (except maybe ‘Now’?). It’s possible that the 160W charger Infinix is working on could be for this device, but again, we just don’t know for sure right now.

Infinix most recently released the Note 10 Pro, a budget flagship with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 6.95-inch 90Hz LCD screen, and Android 11. We’ll have to wait and see what the hardware and pricing for this new device will be, and given the company’s track record, don’t expect it to appear in North America.