Exclusive: This upcoming Infinix phone has a Dimensity 900 chipset and 5G

Infinix has been selling phones in parts of Europe and Asia since 2013, and the company has seen increasing success in India with its newer phones. Infinix released the premium Zero X series last year with MediaTek Helio G chipsets, and now XDA Developers has obtained photos of another model in development.

We don’t have any information about what the phone will be called, but the three images we do have show off a glossy black device with three rear cameras and a (somewhat) edge-to-edge display. A hole-punch camera is visible on the front, and the shadow around the hole indicates the phone probably has an LCD screen instead of AMOLED. There’s also a curved edge around the entire device, but the display itself (thankfully) doesn’t appear to be curved.

The device will likely have a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 5G support (as indicated by the label on the back), a 120Hz refresh rate on the display, and a 40MP primary camera with 30X zoom. It’s not clear what the other cameras do, or what version of Android this will run, or how much the phone will cost. We’ll keep you updated on any additional information we learn.

The company’s recent Zero X series is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 4,500-5,000mAh batteries, triple rear cameras, and XOS based on Android 11. 5G support would make this upcoming device one of the first phones from Infinix with 5G connectivity, which could help make the device more competitive against products from Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and other companies.

Infinix also released the Note 11 series last year, primarily targeted towards India and other Asian countries. The base Note 11 model is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 33W wired charging, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP primary camera, and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.