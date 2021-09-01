Exclusive: The Infinix Zero X will have a Nexus 4-like speckled back cover

In July this year, MediaTek launched two new budget-friendly SoCs — the Helio G96 and the Helio G88. Early last month, Hong Kong-based smartphone OEM Infinix teased that it would soon launch the first phone featuring the new Helio G96 chipset. While the company is yet to unveil the device, we’ve obtained exclusive images of the phone that give us a great look at its Nexus 4-like design. The upcoming phone will likely be called the Infinix Zero X, and here’s what it looks like.

As you can see in the attached image, the Infinix Zero X features a speckled back cover like the Nexus 4 with a rectangular camera island in the top right corner and Infinix branding at the bottom. The camera island includes three sensors, one large and two small, along with an LED flash.

Over on the front, the device features a nearly bezel-less flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. While we don’t have images of the Infinix Zero X from other angles, we can see that its volume rocker and power button are on the right edge. Since the older Infinix Note 10 featured a US Type-C port and a headphone jack, we expect the upcoming model to retain these ports. However, we can’t confirm that at the moment.

Although we don’t have any concrete information about the Infinix Zero X’s hardware right now, Infinix’s teaser suggests that the device will pack MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset. We believe the device could feature a 120Hz high refresh rate display, a large 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a stereo speaker setup. Its cameras could be a step up from the Infinix Note 10, which featured a 48MP+2MP+2MP setup on the back and a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. On the software front, the phone will likely run Android 11 out of the box. Do note that these specifications are purely speculative and are based on the hardware offered on the Infinix Note 10. We’ll share the official spec list as soon as we come across it.