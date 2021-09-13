Infinix’s new Zero X series comes with high refresh rate displays and periscope zoom cameras

Earlier this month, we got our hands on leaked images of the Infinix Zero X. The images gave us a close look at its Nexus 4-like speckled back cover and the rest of its design, but they revealed no details about its specifications. Infinix has now officially announced the phone, along with two other Zero X series phones.

The all-new Infinix Zero X series includes (via Pocketnow) the Infinix Zero X, the Zero X Pro, and the Zero X Neo. All three phones pack MediaTek’s Helio G series chipsets and periscope zoom cameras. Check out the table below for the full hardware specifications.

Infinix Zero X series: Specifications

Specification Infinix Zero X Infinix Zero X Pro Infinix Zero X Neo Dimensions 164.06x 75.69 x 7.8mm 164.06 x 75.69 x 7.8mm 168.42 x 76.45 x 8.77mm Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080p

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080p

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate 6.78-inch FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD

2460 x 1080p

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate SoC MediaTek Helio G95 + Intelligent Display chipset

Mali-G76 MC4 MediaTek Helio G95 + Intelligent Display chipset

Mali-G76 MC4 MediaTek Helio G95

Mali G76 MC4 RAM & Storage 8GB + 128GB UFS 2.2

microSD card support up to 512GB 8GB + 128GB UFS 2.2

microSD card support up to 512GB 8GB + 128GB UFS 2.2

microSD card support up to 512GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

45W wired fast charging support 5,000mAh

45W wired fast charging support 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging support Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.89

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.25, 120-degree FoV

Periscope zoom: 8MP f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, OIS Primary: 108MP f/1.79, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.25, 120-degree FoV

Periscope zoom: 8MP f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, OIS Primary: 48MP f/1.79

Monochrome: 2MP f/2.4

Periscope zoom: 8MP f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, OIS Front Camera(s) 16MP 16MP 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G

802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4G

802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4G

802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The Infinix Zero X Pro is the top-of-the-line model in the new Zero X lineup. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone packs MediaTek’s Helio G95 chipset coupled with an Intelligent Display chipset that enables 120Hz high refresh rate support. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and the device features a hybrid dual-SIM tray that can accommodate a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 512GB).

Being the highest-end device in the lineup, the Infinix Zero X Pro has the best camera setup. It features a 16MP selfie shooter, a 108MP rear-facing primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP periscope zoom camera with 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom. Rounding off the hardware is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

The regular Infinix Zero X is pretty much the same as the Pro model. It has the same display, SoC, RAM, and storage as the premium model. But it features a 64MP primary camera and a smaller 4,500mAh battery.

The Infinix Zero X Neo is the most affordable device out of the lot, and it misses out on some of the premium features found on the other two models. Although it packs a larger 6.78-inch display, it’s an IPS LCD panel. The device also lacks the Intelligent Display chipset, so it maxes out at 90Hz. On the camera front, the Infinix Zero X Neo packs a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and an 8MP periscope camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

All three phones will run XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

Infinix is yet to share the pricing and availability details for the new Infinix Zero X series. We’ll update this post with the info as soon as it becomes available.