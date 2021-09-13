Infinix’s new Zero X series comes with high refresh rate displays and periscope zoom cameras
Earlier this month, we got our hands on leaked images of the Infinix Zero X. The images gave us a close look at its Nexus 4-like speckled back cover and the rest of its design, but they revealed no details about its specifications. Infinix has now officially announced the phone, along with two other Zero X series phones.

The all-new Infinix Zero X series includes (via Pocketnow) the Infinix Zero X, the Zero X Pro, and the Zero X Neo. All three phones pack MediaTek’s Helio G series chipsets and periscope zoom cameras. Check out the table below for the full hardware specifications.

Infinix Zero X series: Specifications

SpecificationInfinix Zero XInfinix Zero X ProInfinix Zero X Neo
Dimensions164.06x 75.69 x 7.8mm164.06 x 75.69 x 7.8mm168.42 x 76.45 x 8.77mm
Display
  • 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2400 x 1080p
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2400 x 1080p
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • 6.78-inch FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD
  • 2460 x 1080p
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 180Hz touch sampling rate
SoC
  • MediaTek Helio G95 + Intelligent Display chipset
  • Mali-G76 MC4
  • MediaTek Helio G95 + Intelligent Display chipset
  • Mali-G76 MC4
  • MediaTek Helio G95
  • Mali G76 MC4
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB + 128GB UFS 2.2
  • microSD card support up to 512GB
  • 8GB + 128GB UFS 2.2
  • microSD card support up to 512GB
  • 8GB + 128GB UFS 2.2
  • microSD card support up to 512GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 5,000mAh
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 5,000mAh
  • 18W wired fast charging support
SecurityFingerprint sensorFingerprint sensorFingerprint sensor
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 64MP f/1.89
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.25, 120-degree FoV
  • Periscope zoom: 8MP f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, OIS
  • Primary: 108MP f/1.79, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.25, 120-degree FoV
  • Periscope zoom: 8MP f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, OIS
  • Primary: 48MP f/1.79
  • Monochrome: 2MP f/2.4
  • Periscope zoom: 8MP f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, OIS
Front Camera(s)16MP16MP16MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • 4G
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • 4G
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
SoftwareXOS 7.6 based on Android 11XOS 7.6 based on Android 11XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The Infinix Zero X Pro is the top-of-the-line model in the new Zero X lineup. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone packs MediaTek’s Helio G95 chipset coupled with an Intelligent Display chipset that enables 120Hz high refresh rate support. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and the device features a hybrid dual-SIM tray that can accommodate a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 512GB).

Infinix Zero X Pro announcement poster

Being the highest-end device in the lineup, the Infinix Zero X Pro has the best camera setup. It features a 16MP selfie shooter, a 108MP rear-facing primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP periscope zoom camera with 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom. Rounding off the hardware is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Infinix Zero X announcement poster

The regular Infinix Zero X is pretty much the same as the Pro model. It has the same display, SoC, RAM, and storage as the premium model. But it features a 64MP primary camera and a smaller 4,500mAh battery.

Infinix Zero X Neo announcement poster

The Infinix Zero X Neo is the most affordable device out of the lot, and it misses out on some of the premium features found on the other two models. Although it packs a larger 6.78-inch display, it’s an IPS LCD panel. The device also lacks the Intelligent Display chipset, so it maxes out at 90Hz. On the camera front, the Infinix Zero X Neo packs a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and an 8MP periscope camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

All three phones will run XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

Infinix is yet to share the pricing and availability details for the new Infinix Zero X series. We’ll update this post with the info as soon as it becomes available.

