Infinix’s new Zero X series comes with high refresh rate displays and periscope zoom cameras
Earlier this month, we got our hands on leaked images of the Infinix Zero X. The images gave us a close look at its Nexus 4-like speckled back cover and the rest of its design, but they revealed no details about its specifications. Infinix has now officially announced the phone, along with two other Zero X series phones.
The all-new Infinix Zero X series includes (via Pocketnow) the Infinix Zero X, the Zero X Pro, and the Zero X Neo. All three phones pack MediaTek’s Helio G series chipsets and periscope zoom cameras. Check out the table below for the full hardware specifications.
Infinix Zero X series: Specifications
|Specification
|Infinix Zero X
|Infinix Zero X Pro
|Infinix Zero X Neo
|Dimensions
|164.06x 75.69 x 7.8mm
|164.06 x 75.69 x 7.8mm
|168.42 x 76.45 x 8.77mm
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|16MP
|16MP
|16MP
|Port(s)
|Connectivity
|Software
|XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
|XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
|XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
The Infinix Zero X Pro is the top-of-the-line model in the new Zero X lineup. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone packs MediaTek’s Helio G95 chipset coupled with an Intelligent Display chipset that enables 120Hz high refresh rate support. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and the device features a hybrid dual-SIM tray that can accommodate a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 512GB).
Being the highest-end device in the lineup, the Infinix Zero X Pro has the best camera setup. It features a 16MP selfie shooter, a 108MP rear-facing primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP periscope zoom camera with 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom. Rounding off the hardware is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.
The regular Infinix Zero X is pretty much the same as the Pro model. It has the same display, SoC, RAM, and storage as the premium model. But it features a 64MP primary camera and a smaller 4,500mAh battery.
The Infinix Zero X Neo is the most affordable device out of the lot, and it misses out on some of the premium features found on the other two models. Although it packs a larger 6.78-inch display, it’s an IPS LCD panel. The device also lacks the Intelligent Display chipset, so it maxes out at 90Hz. On the camera front, the Infinix Zero X Neo packs a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and an 8MP periscope camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
All three phones will run XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box.
Pricing & Availability
Infinix is yet to share the pricing and availability details for the new Infinix Zero X series. We’ll update this post with the info as soon as it becomes available.