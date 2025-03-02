Adobe Acrobat has long been the go-to software for PDF editing, offering a wide range of tools for working with text, images, and interactive elements. However, the high subscription cost and the software’s proprietary nature can make it less appealing for those seeking a cost-effective solution. Fortunately, Inkscape, a free and open-source graphics editor, can edit PDFs and has impressive features.

While Inkscape is best known for its vector design tools, it also provides robust PDF editing capabilities. From simple text changes to complex graphic adjustments, Inkscape has what it takes to compete with Adobe Acrobat, without the price tag. Here is why Inkscape stands out as the best free and open-source Adobe Acrobat alternative, ranked from least to most essential.

5 Cross-platform compatibility

Seamlessly works on Windows, macOS, and Linux