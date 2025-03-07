Inkscape is consistently chosen as the best alternative to Adobe Illustrator alongside other open-source tools which compete with the rest of the Adobe suite. Using Inkscape alongside Krita makes a great open-source alternative to the major functions of Adobe’s most popular tools, Illustrator and Photoshop. With many similarities, there are great reasons Inkscape often comes out on top for alternatives to Adobe’s best vector design tool. You should use vector-specific software for logo design and graphics rather than creating vectors in a raster-based program like Krita, which may not offer as versatile results.

5 Global community

Inkscape is the most popular Illustrator alternative

The open-source community is something to be admired. While there is a global community of Illustrator users, and it’s easy to engage with them to ask for advice or resources for Illustrator, there’s a much bigger community of Inkscape users, developers, and contributors.

Since Inkscape is community-driven, you’ll be able to troubleshoot any issues much faster and easily by engaging with users or developers directly. You can raise issues on Inkscape’s GitHub repository and be more involved with the software development than you might feel with Illustrator.

If you’ve ever looked for an alternative to Illustrator before, Inkscape is usually number one on the list. There’s a good reason for that. It’s popular worldwide, and contributors and users believe in Inkscape as vector design software.

4 More platform availability

Open-source has more options

For computer-based platform availability, you’ll find more options for Inkscape than Illustrator. As with many open-source projects, Inkscape is available primarily for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. Illustrator is only available for Windows and Mac systems, cutting out a large proportion of users.

While you won’t find native apps for iPads or Android devices, there are forks of Inkscape which offer workaround apps you could use. Of course, the open-source nature of Inkscape also allows you to access the source code and create your own version of Inkscape to use where and how you want — although this does require some coding knowledge and skills that not everyone possesses.

Compared to Illustrator, you’re not losing many platform opportunities for tablets. Illustrator is available for iPad, but the app isn’t as comprehensive as the desktop version, and most illustrators would prefer to use other software like Procreate on the iPad, anyway.

Related 6 open-source alternatives to digital drawing apps There aren't many open-source digital drawing apps for tablets, but there are plenty of workarounds for them

3 Professional import and export options

No limitations

Inkscape is versatile in its support for import and export formats. You can open many different formats, including Illustrator’s .ai file type, for a fully editable experience.

To export your projects, you’ll benefit from SVG — scalable vector graphics — as Inkscape’s main export format, alongside its native Inkscape SVG format. You’ll also be able to export in PDF or EPS for further vector support, as well as PNG, JPEG, TIFF, and other formats for raster support.

Using Inkscape is as versatile as Illustrator for format types. You can open and edit all the file types you’ll need to use without compatibility issues.

Related 6 ways you can effectively use vector and raster graphics Vector and raster graphics have different purposes, and it helps to know which is better for each use case

Inkscape doesn’t leave much to be desired