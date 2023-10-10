Source: Amazon Inland TN436 512GB $170 $200 Save $30 Inland's TN436 2TB is a great budget option for anyone upgrading their lower-end handheld gaming PC, such as the Steam Deck. It's not the fastest 2230 SSD by any means, but it's cheap and affordable. $170 at Amazon

Did you know that you can replace the SSD in the Asus ROG Ally or in the Steam Deck pretty easily? If you didn't, now you do, but armed with that knowledge you may be considering upgrading your storage. After all, both devices max out at 512GB of storage when you buy them. Thankfully we've got you covered, and an Inland 2TB SSD that fits both devices is on sale for Amazon's Big Deal Days for just $170.

Why you'd want to upgrade the SSD in either handheld is simple, especially so in the case of the ROG Ally. While both come with 512GB of storage, installing a game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will take up nearly 20% of that right away. Couple that with other games that are all getting close to the 100GB mark, and all of a sudden, your storage has run out.

If you want to get a new SSD or other accessories then act fast for Prime Day, as there are a lot of options and things that you can buy today and tomorrow. Inland may not necessarily be a well-known SSD brand, but they have good products that may be a little bit slower than the rest, but you're saving money for an otherwise perfectly good SSD.