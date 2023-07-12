Innocn Portable Monitor $150 $270 Save $120 This 13.3-inch portable monitor looks absolutely stunning thanks to the OLED panel and Full HD resolution. This Prime Day deal can save you $120 on it, bringing it down to just $150. $150 at Amazon

Once you get used to working with two screens, it can be hard to go back. If you want to take your dual-screen setup wherever you go, this Prime Day deal is for you. Right now, you can save a massive $120 — an over 40% discount — on the Innocn portable OLED monitor. This stunning display has an OLED panel with vivid colors and deep blacks, and it can fit wherever your laptop fits, so you can take it with you anywhere. With such a big discount, there's never been a better time to buy it than right now.

Why you should buy the Innocn Portable Monitor

Take it from someone who multitasks a lot: having multiple screens is a godsend, and it can be really hard when you want to work on the go and can only rely on your laptop's display. I recently traveled for a whole month, and I knew I had to get a portable monitor to make things easier if I wanted to work, and this model from Innocn is fantastic.

This is a relatively small monitor with a 13.3-inch panel that makes it easier to pack into any backpack or bag where you put your laptop. What makes it unique from other portable monitors is that it uses an OLED panel, which means each pixel is individually lit, meaning blacks can be truly black since black pixels simply turn off on demand. Plus, you get more vivid colors and high contrast ratios, making for a viewing experience that's super satisfying overall. There's a good chance this screen looks much better than the one on your laptop, so it's perfect for watching movies, too. The screen can also be used in portrait or landscape orientations to suit whatever use case you have.

The best part is that it's not limited to your laptop, either. Since it uses a USB-C connection, you can actually hook up your Nintendo Switch to it and have a bigger screen for gaming wherever you go, so you can be more immersed in your adventures.

The Innocn portable monitor is already a pretty good deal for its usual price, but now that you can save $120 on it, it's a complete no-brainer. Grab it while you can, or if you want a different kind of monitor, check out the best Prime Day monitor deals.