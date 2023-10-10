Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to buy some upgrades for your PC setup, and with the second round of deals — known as Prime Big Deal Days — things are no different. If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup at home, or even take your gaming on the go, these monitor deals from Innocn are a great opportunity to do exactly that.

Innocn 27-inch Quad HD Gaming Monitor

Innocn 27G1S Gaming Monitor $280 $470 Save $190 If you're looking to upgrade your gaming rig, this 27-inch gaming monitor can deliver up to Quad HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, all while covering 99% of sRGB for great color reproduction. It's usually $470, but you can save 40% on it during Prime Big Deal Days. $280 at Amazon

First up, we have the Innocn 27G1S gaming monitor, and this is a great one if you're playing games at home. This is a gaming monitor that officially costs $470, and while it's not the first time it gets this cheap, this discount to just $280 is the lowest we've seen, and right now is a great time to jump in if you want to upgrade your gaming setup.

It's a 27-inch panel that comes in a very sharp Quad HD resolution, ensuring your games look clean and detailed, as long as your PC can handle it. On top of that, it comes with a very high 240Hz refresh rate, so your games can also look super smooth and give you the fastest reaction times possible, so you can always stay ahead of the competition. Plus, the monitor covers 99% of sRGB, so color reproduction is very good for gaming and general use.

Other useful features include a wide array of inputs, including two HDMI and two DisplayPort ports, meaning you can connect plenty of devices to it in one go. The stand is also very adjustable, with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot support, so you can use it in whatever way you prefer.

No matter how you slice it, getting all of that for $280 is a very good deal, and one we definitely recommend checking out if you're into gaming.

Innocn 13-inch Portable OLED monitor

Innocn 13A1F Portable OLED Monitor $144 $200 Save $56 This beautiful 13-inch portable monitor gives you an OLED panel with stunning colors and 100% coverage of DCI-P3. It's the ideal solution for increasing your productivity on the go or if you have limited space. And with this Prime Day deal, it's better than ever. $144 at Amazon

If you're less focused on desktop usage, this portable monitor from Innocn is also a fantastic product. It's a 13.3-inch OLED panel, and it looks absolutely beautiful, covering 100% of DCI-P3 to deliver stunning colors and visuals. It usually costs $200, but it's discounted back to its lowest price of $144.49, making it an absolute bargain.

OLED displays like this are very uncommon in monitors, especially portable ones, but they have big benefits. OLED panels are self-emissive, so the light behind each pixel is individually controlled, and that means you get true blacks, high contrast ratios, and more vibrant colors all around. OLED panels also have very fast response times, so if you want to hook up a Nintendo Switch, for example, you won't notice any latency while gaming.

The resolution of this display is Full HD, which is more than sharp enough for a 13.3-inch panel. The reasons it's so small is that it's meant to be portable, so you can slide it in the same bag as your laptop and expand your workspace anywhere you go. It's easy to set up, too, using a single USB-C cable to connect to your laptop, phone, or Nintendo Switch. The USB-C port also supports power delivery, so you don't even need an additional power cable if your laptop can deliver power through USB-C.

Even at its usual $200 price tag, the Innocn 13A1F is already a great deal. But with a discount to $144.49, it's hard to pass up, even if it's not the first time we see this price.