Popular RSS reader app ‘Inoreader’ gets a big UI refresh with version 7
January 29, 2021 6:22pm Comment

Popular RSS reader app ‘Inoreader’ gets a big UI refresh with version 7

Finding the right RSS reader can be tough, especially to fill gaping hole Google Reader left behind. One of the best is called Inoreader, and it’s getting even better thanks to a big UI refresh with version 7.

Inoreader’s refreshed look makes it look more modern by following the latest Material Design standards. How it functions and how you use it is largely the same, but a fresh coat of paint, along with new icons, make it feel like a more premium experience. The changes aren’t drastic, but your eyes will be happier staring at the app, which just looks cleaner.

One of the biggest changes is the dark title bar is gone when using the light theme. Instead, it’s an all-white background. Up at the top you’ll also notice that buttons for Mark As Read, Search, and Display options are all on the same line while on mobile. Meanwhile, thumbnails are a little rounder, while the cards in the Card view have been shrunk down to make room for more content.

Inoreader describes itself as being used worldwide by techies, business professionals, digital marketers, research institutions, content publishers, and more. “Inoreader is a news app that offers not only a beautiful and light reading experience, but also powerful news aggregation and curation features that let you build a perfectly personalized news feed.”

Inoreader features a free plan and a pro plan, the latter of which is available for $49 per year. The free plan includes day and night reading mode, free search and full archive of your subscriptions, the ability to save pages from the web for viewing later, and more.

The update is currently available in version 7 of Inoreader, which is currently in beta on Android. You can join the app’s beta testing waitlist, or simply wait for it to be released in a stable build.

Inoreader - News App & RSS
Inoreader - News App & RSS
Download QR-Code
Inoreader - News App & RSS
Developer: Innologica
Price: Free+

Tags RSS

About author

Brandon Russell
Brandon Russell

Brandon's love of technology can be traced back to his childhood, when he would obsessively watch Back to the Future. Since then he's followed the industry and its many innovations, from handheld consoles to powerful smartphones. He's still waiting on a hoverboard.

Load Comments