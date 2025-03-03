Retro gaming is full of fascinating stories, especially when it comes to rare hardware like the SNES Game Wizard, but few discoveries are as surprising as the Nintendo PlayStation. A prototype from a failed collaboration between Nintendo and Sony, it combined SNES cartridge support with emerging CD-ROM technology. Believed lost for years, a working unit resurfaced in a Pennsylvania attic in 2009.

In 2015, Dan Diebold casually mentioned on Reddit that his father, Terry Diebold, had a console branded with both companies’ logos. Initially dismissed as a hoax, Dan proved the find was real by uploading photos and a video, confirming the prototype’s existence. Rumors of the system had circulated for years, with hobbyists creating emulators and homebrew games based on leaks and speculation. The prototype’s discovery gave fans a chance to test those creations on real hardware for the first time.

The console’s backstory is just as dramatic as its rediscovery. Nintendo’s infamous decision to end its partnership with Sony—in favor of a deal with Philips—killed the project and helped spark the console wars of the 1990s, turning Sony into one of Nintendo’s biggest rivals.

Nintendo and Sony’s failed partnership that reshaped gaming

Collaboration, drama, and the fallout that changed the industry

In the late 1980s, Nintendo dominated the home console market with the Famicom and NES while preparing to launch the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). To enhance the SNES’s audio capabilities, Nintendo partnered with Sony, which developed the SPC700 sound processor under engineer Ken Kutaragi.

The partnership expanded in 1988, when the two companies began developing a CD-ROM add-on for the SNES, combining cartridge and disc functionality to support larger games and improved audiovisual features. The collaboration was officially announced in 1990, and by 1991, Sony revealed the project’s name: the “Play Station” (two words at the time).

The deal soon unraveled. Upon reviewing the contract, Nintendo realized the licensing terms heavily favored Sony’s control over CD-based game revenue. After unsuccessful renegotiation attempts, Nintendo abruptly partnered with Philips, announcing the switch just a day after Sony’s reveal at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The decision blindsided Sony and ended the collaboration.

In response, Sony pivoted from partner to competitor, using its research from the project to develop the PlayStation. When the console launched in 1994, it exceeded expectations for a company known for consumer electronics rather than gaming. By attracting third-party developers frustrated with Nintendo’s strict licensing policies, Sony reshaped the industry and ended Nintendo’s dominance. The fallout sparked the console wars of the 1990s, setting the stage for a new era of competition.

