Keeping your devices charged is extremely important if you don't want them to fail you when you need them most, but it can be a chore to keep all your chargers with you. Thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, though, you don't have to worry about that. You can grab the Insignia 140W power adapter with two USB-C ports and an included cable for just $54.99, which is a massive 50% off its usual price.

140W is a lot of power, so it's enough to charge most laptops and a phone at the same time without slowing down. While it's not the first time this charger hits this price, you definitely don't want to miss your chance, as it might be a while before such a good deal comes back.

Why the Insignia 140W Dual Port charger is a good deal

Most laptops and phones these days charge via USB-C, and even the latest iPhones have joined the fray. That does make it easier to charge your devices with the same charger, but you still need to have enough power to charge them, and on top of that, if you want to charge more than one at the same time, you still need two chargers.

With this Insignia charger, you can say goodbye to those headaches. With a 140W power supply, it can charge the vast majority of laptops at full power through one of the USB-C ports, and it will still have power left over to charge your phone fast, too. You can do it all with one brick, as long as you have the cables.

But it gets even better: the charger actually comes with a 240W-capable USB-C cable. That means it can charge your laptop at full power, but it will even support more powerful USB-C chargers when they become available. You can keep this cable to charge a gaming laptop in the future, and since it's sleeved, it won't tear easily.

It's hard to find such a powerful charger at this price, especially one that includes a high-end cable, too. $55 is a total steal for what you're getting here, so grab yours while you can. And if you're on the lookout for a laptop, there are some great Cyber Monday laptop deals to be found, too.