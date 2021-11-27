Grab an Insignia 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $250 only

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and some tempting deals are live! Insignia is offering its 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for a mere $250! That’s $100 off its usual price, and it’s for a limited time only, so make sure to grab one before they’re out of stock. This TV can run your favorite apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify. You can use it as an entertainment hub for music, movies, series, and live TV. Thanks to its 4K display quality, you can stream content in crisp qualities that’ll leave you wanting even more.

Insignia 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV This Smart Fire TV is perfect for all kinds of media consumption. You can install your favorite streaming apps on it to enjoy music and TV content. It has a 43-inch 4K display, so the experience will be pretty immersive.

You can enjoy breathtaking HDR10 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. This TV also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It lets you easily control the playback, search across apps, switch inputs, and more using just your voice. Press and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control content, and even switch to cable.

This Insignia Fire TV has versatile connections. You can connect your home theater components such as a Blu-ray player, game console, speakers, cable/antenna and more. These connections include 3 HDMI ports, composite (AV) jacks, digital optical output, USB port, headphone jack, coaxial jack, and an ethernet port. If you’d rather not use an ethernet cable, you can wirelessly connect it to the internet through WiFi.

