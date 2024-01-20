With more people working from home now than ever, dual monitors have become increasingly popular. They're also becoming common in corporate offices, and some people want to have the same dual-monitor experience at home that they enjoy at work. However, having two monitors on an office desk can take up a lot of limited desktop space. That's why, among other reasons, people are looking for desk mounts that offer versatility and adjustment and free up desk space.

If you're looking for a simple, cheap monitor arm that supports dual displays, you might stumble upon the Insignia Dual Screen Desktop Mount. It's made by Insignia, Best Buy's generic brand, with a price tag of just $60. In the monitor mount market, that isn't all that much. I picked one up for a budget desk setup and found areas where a more expensive mount could provide a better experience.

But, for what it's worth, the Insignia dual monitor mount did exactly what it aimed to do. It's reliable and affordable, so people who don't need all the features and niceties of premium monitor mounts will be content.

About this review: I bought the Dual Screen Desktop Mount for personal use. Insignia did not have input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Insignia Dual Screen Desktop Mount Affordable mount It's a simple and cheap way to mount dual monitors 6.5 / 10 Insignia's Dual Screen Desktop Mount is an affordable way to mount up to two 30-inch monitors on your desk. It has height adjustment, tilt adjustment, and horizontal extension. The mount clamps to the back or side of your desk and can also fit thicker desks. While functional, it lacks some nice-to-have features of more expensive mounts. Max. Display Size 30" Max. Weight 22 lbs. Tilt Adjustment -85° to 15° Color Options Black Vesa Mounting Options 100mm x 100mm, 75mm x 75mm Warranty 1 year, parts and labor Pros It has height, tilt, and extension adjustments available

It's easy to set up, although an extra set of hands is helpful

The mount frees up valuable space on your desk Cons The mount is difficult to adjust after the initial setup

Heavier monitors might push the limits of this mount

It isn't the most good-looking mount out there. $60 at Best Buy

Pricing and availability

Since Insignia is a Best Buy brand, Best Buy is the only place to get this monitor mount. It retails for $60 and comes in one colorway: black. The Insignia dual monitor stand supports monitors with up to 30-inch screens and can hold up to 22 pounds. One perk of Best Buy's exclusivity is that you should be able to find it available for same-day pickup at your local store, like I did.

What I like

It simply works as a dual monitor mount and is versatile

Close

Not every product needs to be flashy and premium. Some need to just perform their expected task well and do it reliably. That's what you get from Insignia's dual monitor mount because it's far from the most elegant option on the market today. Instead, Insignia's dual monitor mount offers basic features at a price point that is very easy to swallow. It starts with support for the VESA standard, which will probably be given in 2024. You can use 100x100mm or 75x75mm brackets, depending on your monitor.

Instead, Insignia's dual monitor mount offers basic features at a price point that is very easy to swallow.

It'll fit screens up to 30 inches in size, which will rule out larger monitors. However, since this is a dual-screen monitor arm aimed at people using their displays in a traditional horizontal orientation, I don't see it as much of an issue. The bigger thing to keep an eye on is the weight of your monitor since the stand can only hold 22 pounds of weight for each one. Most great monitors with 30-inch displays or smaller will fit under that threshold, and a monitor in this size class weighs roughly 10 pounds. If your monitor is heavier, it might be worth double-checking the total weight before you buy Insignia's dual-monitor mount.

You also get support for tilt adjustment, height adjustment, and horizontal extension. This functionality is present, which might be a surprising monitor feature at this price point. It is extremely limited, though, and you will want to make sure you have another person around to help when you want to make an adjustment. I'll elaborate on this later in the review because adjustments are far from as intuitive as they could be. Overall, the Insignia dual monitor mount does check all the essential boxes, though.

Insignia's mount frees up valuable desktop space

The Insignia dual monitor mount clamps onto the back or side of your desk, and it frees up space traditionally taken up by your monitor stand. By using the dual monitor arm, I was able to make my setup both look cleaner and fit more accessories. I could fit Startech's USB Docking Station, a HomePod mini, and a plant underneath my Samsung monitors in one desk setup. In another example, I added a MIDI keyboard, a Mac Mini, and a Thunderbolt 4 dock to a setup in the space where my monitor used to stand. If I wanted to fit taller items, I could also do that by raising the height of my monitors on the Insignia mount.

By using the dual monitor arm, I was able to make my setup both look cleaner and fit more accessories.

The mount itself doesn't take up significant space on your desk because it clamps onto it from above and below. There are two screws used to clamp onto your desk, and you have a lot of room for adjustments based on the thickness of your desktop. It's sturdy, but make sure it is clamped as tight as possible, or the mount will lean forward slightly.

What I don't like

Adjusting the position of the monitors could be much easier

The initial setup of the Insignia dual monitor mount isn't too difficult, but changing the position of your monitors after they are installed is much trickier. Adjusting tilt and extension requires more force than it should — it's like the joints need WD-40 or just better overall construction. I used budget Samsung monitors with plastic backs with the mount, and I genuinely thought the plastic would crack open before the tilt would adjust. That didn't happen because I was careful, and you should be, too. If you plan to change heights and settings on your monitor mount frequently, this one probably isn't for you. It's a "set and forget" kind of option.

Adjusting tilt and extension requires more force than it should — it's like the joints need WD-40 or just better overall construction.

Somehow, height adjustment might be even tougher. The monitor arms slide up and down the central pole that connects to your desk via the clamp. When you want to set a specific height, there's a lever that you can clamp down to hold it in place. The problem is, if you want to adjust the height when the monitors are installed, you need to reach around the monitors, disengage the lever, and be prepared to hold the weight of the monitors. Again, you should not buy this monitor if you want to make frequent height adjustments.

The mount isn't the most attractive or elegant solution out there

Aside from the flaws in adjusting the mount, it just isn't all that good-looking. Insignia's dual monitor arm has an industrial look, with sharp edges and corners. It is made out of metal and seems to have good build quality, although the mount still heavily prefers function to form. This might not be an issue for some, but remember, this mount isn't the most feature-rich either. So, the person who will be satisfied with this monitor mount wants a basic and affordable solution above all else.

Should you buy the Insignia Dual Screen Desktop Mount?

You should buy the Insignia Dual Screen Desktop Mount if:

You want to mount two monitors and free up desk space

You don't need premium features or good looks

You value affordability most in a monitor mount

You should NOT buy the Insignia Dual Screen Desktop Mount if:

You need to mount monitors bigger than 30 inches

You want easier adjustments and a better design

You have more money to spend on a better mount

I bought the Insignia Dual Screen Desktop Mount with my own money, and I knew that the arm wouldn't be the most eye-catching or advanced. At its core, the arm will clear your desktop workspace and hold up two monitors reliably. If all you need is the basics, this mount from Insignia might be all you need. It has the Best Buy brand behind it, so you get more trust than you would from a no-name Amazon brand. Even with the brand recognition, the monitor mount still comes in at a low $60 price point. Not everyone wants or needs to spend $100 or more on a high-end monitor mount, and those who prefer value will appreciate the Insignia dual monitor arm.