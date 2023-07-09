Whether you're looking for some great deals on some of the best TVs or just need some good pricing on budget-friendly models — Prime Day has you covered. We've dug through all the TV promotions and found a couple of gems with prices with marks down as high as 50%. Best of all, these TVs are backed by Amazon's Fire TV OS, making it easy to get connected with all your favorite streaming services.

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

The Insignia 32-inch F20 series is as bare bones as it gets with its 720p resolution. But where the magic happens is with the Fire TV experience built-in, giving you a beautiful and modern menu system that makes it easy to get you connected to you favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and more.

You can also access popular apps and games, and the TV also offers support for Apple's AirPlay protocol, which will allow users to easily connect compatible iOS devices to share pictures, music, and videos. Despite its low price, it also offers support for HDMI ARC, making it possible to reduce the clutter when it comes to wiring up a home theater system or sound bar to the TV. Now, for a limited time, you can grab this 32-inch TV for just $80.

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

If you're looking for something with a little more muscle, you're going to want to step up to Insignia's F30 TVs, which offer higher resolution coming in at 4K. You'll also get beautiful colors and contrast thanks to LED backlighting and immersive sound with DTS Studio Sound support.

Of course, the TV is also backed by Amazon's Fire TV OS, giving you quick access to all the best streaming services. Now, here's the fantastic part, this TV only costs $150, which is 50% less than its normal retail price. So if you've been eyeing a 4K TV, now's the time to buy.