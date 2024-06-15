Key Takeaways Impressive 4K footage in a tiny form factor for shooting from unique angles

Limited appeal for standard action camera use, more suited for content creators

Upgrade from Go 3 may not be significant, pricing on the higher side.

Insta360 is best known for its popular X series of 360 cameras, but the Shenzhen-based tech firm is looking to conquer the more competitive action camera field too. Just six months after launching its large-sensored Ace Pro action camera, Insta360 has just announced the Go 3S, a modular action camera in which the camera part can detach from its body. It's a clever little gadget that offers a wide range of shooting options. Those who like to document their daily life in creative ways with a highly portable camera will find plenty to like here, but if you are shooting just conventional videos, then there are plenty of other action cameras that are either cheaper or capture even better footage, like the company's own Ace Pro.

About this review: Insta360 provided a Go 3S unit for review. It did not have input in this article.

Insta360 GO 3S 8 / 10 Insta360 Go 3S is a modular action camera, with a thumb-shaped small camera housed in a rectangular casing with a screen. The camera can be detached from the case and operate independently or in tandem with the camera case. Brand Insta360 Go 3S Sensor Size 1/2-inch Video Resolution Up to 4K/30 Battery Up to 120 minutes with case Connection Bluetooth and WiFi Weight 39.1g (camera); 96.3g (camera case) Water Resistance IPX8 Storage 128GB or 256GB Pros 4K footage is impressive for a camera of this size

Tiny form factor allows it to shoot from odd angles

Excellent software and companion app Cons Its appeal over conventional action cameras could be limited to content creators who shoot on the go often

Perhaps not a big enough upgrade over the Go 3

Relatively pricey $399 at Insta360

Insta360 Go 3S pricing and availability

The Go 3S is available now on Insta360's website starting at $399 for the 128GB storage, and $429 for 256GB storage. This base price is for the "standard bundle" which includes the camera, a magnetic pendant, a mangetic base plate for attaching to selfie sticks, and two more clip-on accessories. There are pricier bundles that go all the way up to $530 that bundle in more accessories, including an extendable selfie stick with a tripod leg.

Hardware overview

The Go 3S in its regular form is like any other action camera: a rectangular box with an ultra-wide camera on the front side and a touchscreen on the back. The display is attached to a fully articulate hinge that allows it to flip up to face the same direction as the lens. There is a shutter button on the top, the usual USB-C and MicroSD card slot on the side protected by a flap. The whole camera is a plastic type of material and waterproof. It's a very standard action camera design in this form.

Close

What sets the Go 3S apart is that the camera can detach from the body, and once detached, the camera can either work as a standalone camera or in tandem with the casing remotely. This means even if the camera is separate from the body, you can still control the camera with the shutter button on the body, and even get a real-time preview of what the camera is pointing at.

The bottom of the camera has a magnetic base that allows it to easily attach to metal surfaces. Insta360 also designed various accessories to allow the camera to be able to stick or clip onto surfaces. Weighing under 2 ounces (39g) and slightly thicker than an adult human thumb, the camera is lightweight enough to be placed at many locations, such as a door handle, or under a metal railing, or on a pet.

The Go 3S, as the name implies, is an iterative update over an existing product that came out a year ago: the Go 3. This new version's improved features include the ability to shoot in 4K resolution (their last camera maxed out at 2.7K), and when shooting at 1080p, the Go 3S can shoot up to 200fps compared to 120fps. The new camera is also more water-proof, rated IPX8, meaning it can be submerged under water for as deep as 33 feet. The Go 3S also supports connecting with Apple's Find My network, which is huge for a camera this small, and thus, easily misplaced.

What I like

Able to shoot from unique and odd perspectives

When the Go 3S is in its basic form, with the camera and case as one, it's a pretty straightforward action camera that doesn't do anything that other action cameras can't do. So really, this camera is only worth it if you're going to take the camera out of its case. I often attach the camera to a magnetic pendant (included with the package) on my body for first person perspective shots when I'm riding bicycles or holding a phone in each hand testing cameras. I also like attaching the camera to a light post for quick talking-head type videos out and about. The camera has two mics which pick up audio quite well. Insta360's software has clearly applied an effective noise-canceling algorithm, too.

I see other creative minds putting this camera inside a bag of chips, or a refrigerator, on a sushi conveyor belt, for some very unique perspective videos. The fact that I can see exactly what's filming on the case's screen, even when it's detached from the camera, makes it that much easier to use.

In the video below is a collection of clips shot by the Insta360 Go 3S. You'll notice that some of the footage is shot from odd angles, like a top-down shot. For that shot, I merely stuck the camera under the shelf of a high bookshelf.

When detached from the case, the camera can shoot for about 30 minutes; with the case, it adds another 100 minutes or so. This is enough for a day of vlogging out and about for me.

Related Insta360 Link review: The best webcam, with some drawbacks The Insta360 Link is an AI-powered 4K webcam made for presenters and it has the best image quality around, though AI tracking is finicky.

What I don't like

It's not that much better than the last version

The Insta360 Go 3S works as advertised and I don't really have major complaints. But if I really have to nitpick, I can say that the improvements over the barely a year old Go 3 are not that big. Sure, being able to shoot in 4K resolution helps, but most people would be posting content to Instagram, where the resolution maxes out at 1080p anyway. Likewise, 4K vs 2.7K isn't a big enough jump to warrant a new purchase for those who already own the Go 3.

Also, I don't know why Insta360 did not put a quarter-inch screw into the Go 3S' body. Instead, you have to attach the camera to a magnetic base just to then be able to have the quarter-inch mount. I know adding the mount would increase the bulk, but the difference would not be much.

I also find the HDR of the Go 3S' video footage to be hit and miss. Perhaps it's because this is ultimately a small sensor camera, so if I'm shooting against backlight, my face could sometimes be drenched in shadows. This is an issue we no longer have to worry about with our phone cameras.

Should you buy the Insta360 Go 3S?

You should buy the Insta360 Go 3S if:

You want a small and versatile camera that can capture 4K video from positions and spaces that may be too tight for a conventional camera or phone

You want a camera that can shoot first-person perspective videos easily

You should not buy the Insta360 Go 3S if:

You already own the Insta360 Go 3

You will use it mostly as a standard action camera (without detaching the camera from the case)

The Go 3S is a lot of fun, but I think its appeal is niche. If you're going to use it as just a normal action camera, like attached to a helmet as you're riding motorcycle or snowboarding, then you are better off just buying a standard action camera like the DJI Action 5 or Insta360's own Ace Pro. Those cameras have larger image sensors for better image quality.

Instead, this camera's appeal is the ability to detach the camera and quickly attach it to your body, or to film from unusual angles and tight spots. If this fits your use case, then this camera would definitely come in handy. I just think other than content creators, there aren't too many people who may want to quickly attach a camera to a light post while walking down the street. I also think if you own the Go 3 you don't have to upgrade unless you have money to splurge.

Ultimately, I see the Go 3S as a very useful camera for specific niche uses. Otherwise, I still think Insta360's X4 is an even more versatile camera with even more use cases. The X4 is a camera I never go on a trip without. The Go 3S? I would assess before each trip whether I'd really need it.