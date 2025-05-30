Insta360 Link 2
$171 $200 Save $29
Resolution
3840x2160
Rotation
Integrated gimbal
Wide Angle Lens
79.5 degrees
Connection
USB-C to USB-C (Type-A adaper included)
Integrated Lighting
No

The Insta360 Link two delivers the high quality of the original Link in a new chassis and with new AI-powered capabilities.

$171 at Amazon

If you're looking for a way to step up your web presentations, then a new webcam is going to be the way to go. While there are plenty of options to choose from, we think the Insta360 Link 2 is going to stand above the rest, providing a good mix of features, along with fantastic audio and video quality. Furthermore, you can grab the Link 2 at its lowest price right now, with a discount that drops it down to $171.

Close-up view of the Insta360 Link 2 mounted on a monitor
