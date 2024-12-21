Your changes have been saved Insta360 Link 2 $180 $200 Save $20 A fantastic webcam that delivers excellent video and audio quality. It's also on a gimbal, so it can move when needed to keep you centered in the frame. Right now, you can score a small discount that drops it down to an all-time low. $180 at Amazon

This is the web camera you want if you're really looking to take video and audio quality up to new levels. The 4K images from this Insta360 webcam are some of the best we've seen, and the audio recordings are also fantastic, as we highlighted in our review.

Of course, none of this comes cheap, with the Insta360 Link 2 coming at a whopping price of $200. Thankfully, it's seeing a small discount right now that drops the price to its lowest at just $180. We know this isn't the largest discount, but it is the lowest, so grab this discount while you can.

What's great about the Insta360 Link 2?

It can be hard to invest in a webcam, especially one that's so expensive. But if you want quality that's going to blow people away, then the Insta360 Link 2 is going to be a fantastic option thanks to its overall quality and features.

We've already talked about the 4K image quality and just how good it really looks, but we have to also mention that this extends to situations when the lighting isn't optimal as well. It's important to note that it can achieve this thanks to its large 1/2-inch sensor.

The autofocus feature of the webcam is also a big part of why everything looks so good, with Phase Detection Auto Focus being able to keep the subject in focus no matter how you move or where you're moving to.

Of course, we also have to talk about the camera's ability to move around and keep subjects in the frame as well. Since it's mounted to a gimbal, it can tilt and pan when needed. And it can even perform these actions automatically while you're broadcasting as well.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here as this is one of the best webcams out right now. Just be sure to grab it quickly because this discount won't be around for very long.