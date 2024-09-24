Insta360 is introducing its latest pair of webcams to deliver top-of-the-line meeting experiences. The new Insta360 Link 2 and Link 2C are successors to last year's, and they both pack some notable upgrades, but mostly in terms of processing power and software features.

They also come bearing brand-new designs, which are a bit bulkier than the previous model.

4K, HDR, and improved audio

Image credit: Insta360

The Insta360 Link 2 and Link 2C are nearly identical in most aspects of their specs. They both support 4K resolution and have a 1/2-inch sensor, just like their predecessor, along with a 79.5-degree field of view.

The big differences start with HDR support. The Insta360 Link only supported HDR in 1080p or 720p resolutions, but now, you can use HDR even if you're shooting in 4K, which should help make them some of the best webcams on the market. They also come with new preset filters for video so you can get your preferred look more easily.

In terms of smarts, the cameras also now come with a smart whiteboard mode, so they automatically detect a whiteboard rather than you having to use the included markers with the previous model in order to focus on a whiteboard. Specific to the Link 2, there's a new feature called "pause-track areas", which disable tracking in specific areas where you may not want the camera to follow you.

Audio is also a big focus for the new models, both of which feature AI-powered noise cancellation so you sound clearer than ever on your calls. With new features like voice focus, voice suppression, and music balance, you can also adjust the audio experience to your specific needs at any given time.

Otherwise, the cameras are very similar to the previous model in almost every way, though they are a bit larger, and the gimbal no longer allows the camera to rotate into portrait mode. Instead, you have to mount them vertically on a tripod to shoot in portrait.

They're much cheaper

Image credit: Insta360

Another big part of this announcement is that Insta360 is bringing its smarts and high-quality video to a new, lower price point, and especially so with the Insta360 Link 2C. Unlike the Link and Link 2, this new model of the webcam doesn't include a mechanical gimbal, so the camera can't track you as you mode wherever you go.

Instead, the Link 2C relies solely on auto framing, like many other webcams do, though hopefully it's a bit faster than other implementations.

Aside from that, though, this is exactly the same camera as the Link 2, with 4K resolution, a large sensor, smart auto-focus capabilities, and more. You're not sacrificing anything that isn't strictly related to the gimbal, and in exchange, you save $50.

Indeed, the Insta360 Link 2C starts at $149.99, while the Link 2 costs $199.99. Even the more expensive model is $100 cheaper than the original Insta360 Link, though, which will continue to be available.

The Insta360 Link 2 and Link 2C are now available

If you're interested in these webcams, you can check them out using the link below. If you'd rather wait, we have review units of these webcams already in hand and we'll be publishing our review soon. Stay tuned for that if you'd like some more information.