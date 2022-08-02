The Insta360 Link is an AI-powered 4K webcam that costs $300

Insta360, a company well-known for its action and 360-degree cameras, has announced the Insta360 Link, its first attempt at an AI-powered webcam for the office. This is a 4K webcam with an advanced gimbal system, meant to track the user as they move around and keep them in the frame, making it ideal for presenters.

If that sounds familiar, it may be because we recently reviewed the Obsbot Tiny 4K, another webcam with a similar set of features. But the Insta360 Link has quite a few things that help it stand out. For one thing, it’s a much smaller package than the one we reviewed earlier this year. And yet, the camera itself has a larger sensor, at 1/2″ (the Obsbot Tiny 4K has a 1/2.8″ sensor) and f/1.8 aperture, which means it can let more light in, and thus get better image quality, particularly in low-light scenarios. Plus, the camera supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF), so it quickly focuses on the subject and ensures they look sharp and clear. The camera also supports HDR video (at 1080p) and includes two noise-cancelling microphones so you can be heard clearly during video calls.

Insta360 has also baked in a few additional features you can’t really get with most of the competition. It supports portrait mode, for instance, so if you want to stream to Instagram or another vertical video platform, you can do so without cropping into the frame. It also has a few dedicated modes, like DeskView mode, which tilts the camera down to point at your desk and adjusts the view so it looks like an overhead perspective. This way, you can show off documents or anything else you’re working on. There’s also a whiteboard mode that lets you set up the camera to recognize a whiteboard area and crop into it, so viewers can focus on the content of the board.

The Insta360 Link has a built monitor mount so it’s easy to get started, but there’s also a 1/4″ screw mount at the bottom, so you can use it with a tripod in a more advanced setup. The camera is meant to be used with the new Insta360 Link Controller software, which gives you additional controls such as adjusting the brightness and contrast of the image, manually controlling the gimbal on the webcam, enabling or disabling certain AI features, and more.

All of these features come at a cost, though. The Insta360 Link is one of the most expensive webcams we’ve ever seen, costing $299.99 in the United States, or €369.99 for those in Europe. It’s certainly not a webcam for everyone, but those presenting or teaching online may find it to be worth the investment. You can check it out here if you’re interested.