Insta360 Link $180 $300 Save $120 The Insta360 Link is still one of the best webcams you can get, with a sharp 4K sensor, great low-light performance, and tracking capabilities that make it very versatile. It's usually a very pricy camera, but right now, you can save a massive $120 on it. $180 at Amazon

I've reviewed many webcams in the past couple of years, and the Insta360 Link is one of the very best out there, but it is very expensive. Well, that's what I'd normally say, but Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have some great news if you think this webcam sounds interesting. Right now, you can save a whopping $120 off of its MSRP of $300, bringing it down to just $180, its lowest price ever.

That's still on the higher end of webcam pricing, but this is one of the very best webcams money can buy, and at that price, it's an unbeatable deal.

Why is the Insta360 Link such a great deal?

The Insta360 Link lives in a special category of webcam that's called a PTZ webcam. That means the camera can pan, tilt, and zoom to follow you around and keep you in the frame and in focus at all times. These webcams tend to be fairly expensive, but they're perfect for making online presentations while you move around. There are even special modes, like DeskView and Whiteboard Mode, tha tmake it easier to show content to your audience. I reviewed the Insta360 Link i 2022 and loved it in just about every way.

It's not just smarts, though, you also need a good quality image, and the 4K sensor on this webcam is one of the sharpest you can get. With this camera, you'll always look incredibly sharp in your meetings and even live streams. It even works really well in low-light environments, so you can look your best no matter the situation. It's a fantastic webcam all around. You may have heard about the Insta360 Link 2 , but the truth is, this older model is cheaper and, in many ways, better, since it supports portrait mode without any accessories and it's much smaller.

Add in touches like gesture-based controls for ease of use, and you have a truly great webcam. I already loved it for $300, but I could understand how that price isn't for everyone. But for $180, this is the perfect time to buy it.