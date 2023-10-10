Insta360 Link $255 $300 Save $45 The Insta360 Link is one of the best webcams on the market, with 4K resolution, smart tracking, and a ton of other features, and it's extremely versatile and capable. It usually costs $300, but this deal brings it down to just $255, its lowest price yet. $255 at Amazon

Looking to upgrade your video calls, streams, and video recordings? This deal on the spectacular Insta360 Link webcam — courtesy of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — makes one of the best webcams on the market even better. You'd usually have to pay $300 for this 4K camera with pan, tilt, and zoom, but now, you can pay just $255 — the lowest price we've ever seen for it.

Why you'll love the Insta360 Link

A quality webcam is more important than ever in the age of hybrid and remote work, and the Insta360 Link is undoubtedly one of the best options on the market. I reviewed it myself when it first came out and found it to be fantastic for almost any use case.

The Insta360 Link supports 4K video, and it boasts fantastic quality in daylight and indoor lighting alike, ensuring you look sharp in any situation. It can also support 1080p video at 60 frames per second, if you prefer smoothness over a high resolution.

But what makes this webcam so special is its versatility. First, it has a built-in gimbal, and that means it can rotate and move all around to keep you in the frame. It's what we call a PTZ webcam (where PTZ stands for "pan-tilt-zoom"). Essentially, when tracking is enabled, the Insta360 Link recognized your face and follows you around as you move, ensuring you're always centered in the frame even if you're walking around. It can also automatically zoom to keep you in a close-up view, though you can customize the zoom behavior to your preference.

But that's not all. The Insta360 Link also includes a wealth of other features. For example, you can use DeskView mode to simulate an overhead view of your desk even while it's mounted normally on your monitor. Or, if you have a tripod, you can use a proper overhead mode to show off documents or anything you're working on. And there's even a whiteboard mode, too, which uses special magnet cards to detect a whiteboard area and automatically zooms into it to provide a better view of the contents. All of this is complemented by gesture and touch controls to make it easier to toggle tracking, zoom in or out, and more.

All of this makes the usual $300 price tag a bit more justifiable, but with a discount to just $255, it's not just justifiable, it's a great deal. It's a great time to upgrade your camera quality to the highest degree.

