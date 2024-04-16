In the consumer 360-degree camera space, Insta360's X series has been king for a while. The cameras top just about every single "best 360 cameras" list across all tech outlets, and I see them at tech events and tourist hotspots more than any other brand's 360 cameras. The Insta360 X3, which came out in 2022, is one of the half dozen or so gadgets I consider a must-carry when I travel, and the just announced X4 is either a big or small upgrade depending on your needs.

What's new? The X4 can shoot 360-degree videos at up to 8K resolution (the X3 maxes out at 5.7K), and it has a longer battery life. But with that extra power comes a noticeable bump in size, weight, and price. For content creators or influencers — people who are trying to make money with their videos — the extra resolution comes in very handy because footage looks noticeably sharper, but for the average person who just wants to document basic travel footage, maybe the image quality bump isn't worth the extra bulk and cost. The X3 was a gigantic improvement over the X2; I'd say the X4 is not as big a leap, but still increases Insta360's lead over competitors in the 360-degree camera space.

About this review: This review was written after testing a pre-production unit of the X4 provided by Insta360. The company had no input in the article.

Insta360 X4: Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 X4 is priced at $499, and is available to order starting April 16 from Insta360's online store, Amazon, and select retailers. The package includes the camera, battery, lens guard, USB-C to USB-C cable, a "thermal guard" case, and carrying pouch.

Hardware overview

Larger, heavier, but more power

The Insta360 X4 keeps the form factor of the X3: it's a rubbery stick with two fisheye style ultra-wide angle cameras on opposite sides that combine can shoot 360-degree videos at up to 8K resolution and photos at up to 72MP. There's a 2.5-inch color touchscreen protected by Gorilla Glass (Insta360 did not specify which version) with two buttons below. There are two more buttons on the right side of the camera, while the left side houses a removable 2,290 mAh battery, SD card slot, and a USB-C port for charging or data transfer. The bottom of the camera is flat and can stand still on flat surfaces, but it also has a quarter-inch screw mount for being placed on tripods or selfie sticks.

Close

The overall footprint of the camera is bigger and heavier. The X4 is about a half-inch taller than the X3 and a quarter-inch thicker, and tips the scales at 8.4oz (231g), compared to the X3's 6.3oz (180g). The X4 is still very portable, but the extra bulk does mean it doesn't fit in a pant pocket along with a secondary item (like keys or wallet) as easily as the X3.

Insta360 X4 (left) and X3 (right).

The Insta360 X4 retail package comes with a rubber cap that protects the camera lenses when not in use. There's also a small cloth pouch, but I rarely use it because I think the rubber cap is enough protection. The camera is well-constructed, feels dense and sturdy, and is rated waterproof up to 33 feet.

Close

The camera lenses also have grooves around it, for inserting a lens guard. Insta360 includes a pair of lens guards in the box. This is a new feature, as previous X cameras did not have a dedicated slot for first-party protection.

The 2.5-inch screen is great: it gets bright enough for outdoor visibility and supports touch and swipes in a responsive fashion.

Software and features

Easy to use and intuitive

The camera can mostly be used standalone, meaning you can turn it on, shoot, move files over to a computer via the removable microSD card, all without pairing the camera to anything. But to first use the camera, you must install the Insta360 mobile app and pair the camera first. Even though I find Insta360's mobile app very intuitive and useful, I still don't like that it's needed before you boot up the camera for the first time. What if I just purchased the camera at a tourist hotspot (they do sell Insta360 cameras at Apple stores), and want to shoot ASAP, and my phone doesn't have the app installed yet?

Once set up, the Insta360 X4 can shoot 360-degree videos and photos using both cameras, or use only one of the cameras to shoot "normal" videos. Because the camera resolution is so high and the field-of-view is so wide, even using just one of the lenses gets you 4K footage up to 60fps, so you can effectively use it as a standard action camera.

My favorite way to use the Insta360 X4, however, is to shoot a 360-degree video, and then use Insta360's software to reframe the video into a "normal" video with camera movement. I don't think I'm alone in this: I think most content creators and adventurers who use Insta360 cameras do this, because there simply can't be that many platforms that support 360-degree videos yet.

Because the camera resolution is so high, even using just one of the lenses gets you 4K footage up to 60fps

This means the Insta360 X4 is a tremendous camera for documenting spontaneous outdoor adventures, because you can just film a 360-degree video and then later reframe it, focusing on whatever you like. Maybe you're filming a vlog video meant to focus on your face, and something random happened in front of you, like a cat jumping out of a car window, or a skater pulling off a trick. With a 360-degree video you would have captured that scene, and you can just pan the frame around. See below for samples of reframed 360 videos I've shot.

What I like

I've been using Insta360 cameras for years and I've tested rival 360 cameras from brands like Kandao, GoPro, and Ricoh, and simply put, Insta360 has the best combination of hardware and software of all the brands. The X3, as I said, was a must-carry item for me when I travel because it's so good, and the X4 brings that same performance but with sharper footage and longer run time. In addition to shooting 8K videos at 30fps, you can drop the resolution down to 5.7K and shoot at 60fps, or 4K resolution and shoot at 100fps. The higher the framerate, the more possibility to slow down footage for slow motion videos.

In addition to the reframed video I mentioned earlier, I also like shooting in "Me Mode," which allows you to use one of the lens to film just yourself, and the software will lock on to you so no matter how you move, you are center frame. The best part is Insta360 allows you to hold the camera outwards, parallel to the ground. So you can put the camera on an extended selfie stick, point the stick outwards away from your body, and you'll be able to film your entire body as well your background. The screenshot below is grabbed from a Me Mode video, with the selfie stick extended about 5-6 feet from my body.

A screengrab from Insta360's "Me Mode"

Notice you also can't see the selfie stick in the shot, because Insta360's software will automatically remove the selfie stick. It's smart software tricks like this that puts Insta360 cameras above the competition.

Me Mode footage can also be shot at 4K resolution up to 30fps, or 2.7K at 120fps, the latter allowing me to slow down footage and still get fluid animations.

You can, of course, also snap photos, whether 360 photos or normal shots.

Close

Insta360 has the best combination of hardware and software of all the brands

What I don't like

You might not need 8K

As mentioned earlier, the X4 is noticeably bulkier and pricier than the X3. The size difference doesn't sound like a lot on paper, but it's just enough that I can easily pocket an X3 but not the X4, and that factors into how often I'd bring out the camera. Once a gadget becomes big enough, it requires more of an intention to use it, while smaller gadgets can be something you keep with you at all times. The X4 almost crosses that line for me.

Also, 8K videos, which Insta360 is keen to focus the bulk of its marketing, are only usable during good lighting. In fact, every time you switch to 8K video mode, there's a pop-up telling you to drop down to 5.7K resolution if low light is not good. It seems weird that the biggest selling point of this camera also requires persistent warnings.

I'm still going to use the heck out of the X4 because I shoot a lot of content for my Instagram and I travel very often. But for a more casual user, they may be better off going for the X3. While there is definitely a difference in image sharpness between 8K and 5.7K, it's not like the latter is bad. The X3's footage is still immersive and, in the right scene, looks stunning. The difference between 8K and 5.7K is great vs very good, not good vs bad. I think for many, saving $100 and something lighter is perfectly fine.

Should you get the Insta360 X4?

You should get the Insta360 X4 if:

You want to document your entire surroundings in high-quality video

You are a content creator/influencer (or aspiring to be one) and want a do-it-all camera that can shoot all types of footage with one click

You should not get the Insta360 X4 if:

You own the Insta360 X3 and have no complaints about the image quality

You are very intentional with your video shoots and do not need to shoot first, frame later

The Insta360 X4 is absolutely the best consumer-grade 360 camera right now, and if you want a camera that can shoot high-quality 360 videos with excellent software, and money is no issue, this is the camera to get. But if you find the $500 price a bit steep, you could consider looking for a second-hand X3, which can do almost everything mentioned in this review, except it has shorter battery life and footage is slightly not as crisp.