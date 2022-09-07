A new leak shows off Insta360’s X3 camera with large touchscreen display

Insta360 is scheduled to announce a new product in a couple of days. While there aren’t many hints on its website, a new leak has apparently given away the details of the announcement. If the leak is accurate, Insta360 will announce a successor to its One X2 360 camera dubbed the Insta360 X3.

According to WinFuture, the upcoming Insta360 X3 will feature roughly the same design as its predecessor, but the design will look a bit more streamlined. The one obvious major difference is its large vertical screen which measures in at 2.29-inches. Previous models opted for a circular display that was considerably smaller when compared to the new device. Despite this new look, apparently, the new model will still have a top-end recording resolution of 5.7K. But, there could be improvements when filming with a single sensor, going from 1440p to 4K resolution.

Additionally, the source states that images can now be captured up to 72MP, and time-lapses can be filmed in 8K resolution. As for other features, it looks like the Insta360 X3 will offer a similar feature to GoPro’s HindSight. The feature records constantly but only captures videos to the SD card when the shutter button is pressed. This allows users never to miss a moment no matter what. In addition, there should also be improvements to data transfer speeds by up to 50 percent, thanks to improvements in Wi-Fi technology.

Unfortunately, most of the meat of this leak lies within the images, as there are very few details about the actual specifications of the device. Once the details are revealed, it will be interesting to see how its latest camera compares to other devices in its lineup. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long as the announcement is set for September 8. Although there wasn’t pricing for the United States, the leak stated that pricing for the European market should come in at €539.99.

Source: WinFuture

Via: The Verge