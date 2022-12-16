While Instagram has the usual security features like two-factor authentication, it aims further by even offering a complimentary security check of your account. Today, it announced a new set of security features and even an account recovery hub that will help beef up the security on the platform.

In order to allow users quick aid when hacked, the platform is launching a new hub that can be found at Instagram.com/hacked. This hub should be accessed if you lose access to your account for any reason. When navigating to the hub, users will be asked to run through a set of instructions. By going through these steps, Instagram states that you should be able to gain access to your account without issue. This will even work with information that is associated with multiple accounts.

Those that want a bit more security can always use Instagram's new feature that allows you to request help from friends. By using this option, friends will need to confirm your identity, once that is complete, you will have the option to reset your password. If your friends don't confirm, you will be given one more chance to have new friends confirm your identity. While it isn't the most convenient, it does keep your account safe and does give you a new option from what is currently available.

In addition to all of the above, the platform itself is keeping a lookout for suspicious activity. It will remove accounts that it finds to be malicious, especially those that attempt to impersonate others. Since these types of accounts don't always cause trouble with their inception, Instagram is also testing a warning system that will activate if a suspicious account tries to get in contact with a user. It will also begin testing a system made for accounts impersonating businesses.

For the most part, Instagram is doing a lot to beef up security on its platform. While it can't stop everything, it can try and, at the same time, evolve its efforts. As part of its final commitment to safety, the platform will now start relying more on the blue verified badges giving users a quick indicator of whether an account has been verified as legitimate. The platform has not made changes to its system, so a blue badge cannot be purchased, which usually means that the account has been verified.

Beyond the new updates, December has been a pretty good month for the platform, offering creators more transparency with their content. In the past, creators were left guessing about whether their content was being shown on Instagram's Explore page. The update allowed creators to see whether their content had been flagged and check their account status. If the platform blocked the offending content, creators were given a choice to remove it, edit it, or appeal it to the support team.

Most recently, the platform added quite a bit of features to enhance communication and the community with Notes, Candid Stories, Group Profiles, and Collaborative Collections. Notes allows creators an alternative way to communicate, leaving short 60-character notes on their profile, lasting up to 24 hours. Candid Stories is a BeReal clone that allows users to share more real-world experiences by offering a more spontaneous and intimate look at one's life. With Group Profiles, users can create a tight-knit community, and Collaborative Collections will allow users to save posts to a shared collection.

For the most part, there have been a lot of exciting new features and tools added to Instagram. While the company has focused more on making videos a primary part of the experience in order to compete with competitor TikTok over the past year, things didn't go so well, with the platform being forced to reverse course on the full-screen video ambitions it once had. Despite this, it has been stated that the platform is pushing in that direction, so maybe next year, it will be able to implement something that the community will accept. But all in all, Instagram seemed to have a pretty good year, and so did its creators and community.

