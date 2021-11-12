Instagram might soon let you add moderators to live videos

Early last month, Instagram announced two new features for Live creators — Live Scheduling and Practice Mode. The features aim to help make life easier for creators on the platform by giving them the option to schedule live streams up to 90 days in advance and test their connection, lighting, etc., before starting a live event. While the Practice Mode feature is yet to roll out to users, Instagram has already started testing another new feature for Live creators.

According to app reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is currently working on a feature that will let Live creators add moderators to their streams. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the feature will appear at the top of the Live settings and let you easily add a moderator to help manage comments during the live stream. You will be able to pick a moderator from the list of people watching the live stream. The feature will definitely prove to be beneficial for Instagram creators who have a large audience, as it will let them easily weed out inappropriate comments from their live stream.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add moderators to the live video 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aqp0bVttwR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 12, 2021

It’s worth noting that the “Add a moderator” option is still in development, and it might be a while before it rolls out to users. Since Instagram hasn’t shared any official information about this feature, we currently can’t be sure if it will see the light of day or not. In either case, we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about the feature.

Do you use Instagram’s Live feature often? Do you like the new Live Scheduling option? Are you looking forward to the ability to add moderators to your live stream? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.