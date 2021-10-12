Instagram will now alert users of outages and technical issues

After last week’s massive Facebook outage that disrupted businesses worldwide, Instagram has started testing a new feature that will alert users of outages and technical issues. The feature will push a notification in the Activity Feed every time Instagram experiences technical issues and another when the company addresses the issue.

In a recent blog post, Instagram highlighted that it has already started testing the new feature in the US, and it plans to continue the test for the next few months. While it currently doesn’t have plans to expand it to other regions, it may roll out more widely in the future.

As you can see in the attached images, the technical issue notification will appear at the top of the Activity Feed. The notification will tell users which Instagram feature is affected by the technical issue, and users will be able to tap on it to see more relevant details. Once Instagram resolves the issues, a similar notification will appear at the top of the Activity Feed. It’s not clear how Instagram will manage to push the alerts to users if it faces a massive outage like last week.

Along with the outage alerts, Instagram is also rolling out a new tool called Account Status. The tool will let users easily see what’s happening with their account and content distribution in one place. It will tell users when their account is at risk of being disabled, how their content is distributed, and if it has been removed.

If users think Instagram mistakenly removed their content, the new tool will also let them easily appeal the platform’s decision using the “Request a Review” button.

Instagram plans to add more features to the Account Status tool in the coming months. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the company shares more information.