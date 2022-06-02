Instagram Amber Alerts are going live starting today
An Amber Alert or AMBER alert is a system that quickly alerts the public to child abduction. The system was first used in the United States in 1996 and has since been adopted in other countries. Today, Instagram announced it would launch Amber Alerts on its service, allowing users to see and share news about missing children in and around their area.
The Amber Alert service will be available in the United States starting today and will begin rolling out to other countries this week. Instagram states that the system will be in place in 25 countries when fully operational. The Amber Alerts feature was developed in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom, and many similar organizations across the globe.
Abductions will automatically show up in a user’s Instagram feed
Those in nearby areas will be able to see an Amber Alert in their Instagram feed. The alert will offer important details like name, age, a photo, and a description. The alert may also include the location of the abduction, which could help locate the child. Plus, there is the added benefit that Instagram users will be able to share the alert with their friends, truly harnessing the power of social media.
Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, put it best, stating:
“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program. We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”
As mentioned previously, Amber Alerts on Instagram will be available in the US starting today, with a full rollout occurring over the next few weeks to the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, and the United Arab Emirates. Instagram is looking to expand Amber Alerts to more countries in the future.
Along with the Amber Alerts update, Instagram has made several changes to its service over the past few months. Most recently, updating its brand by introducing a new typeface and color scheme. Furthermore, it has also added enhanced DM features, expanded its product tagging feature to those in the US, and added fundraising in Reels.
Source: Instagram