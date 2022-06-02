Instagram Amber Alerts are going live starting today

An Amber Alert or AMBER alert is a system that quickly alerts the public to child abduction. The system was first used in the United States in 1996 and has since been adopted in other countries. Today, Instagram announced it would launch Amber Alerts on its service, allowing users to see and share news about missing children in and around their area.

The Amber Alert service will be available in the United States starting today and will begin rolling out to other countries this week. Instagram states that the system will be in place in 25 countries when fully operational. The Amber Alerts feature was developed in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom, and many similar organizations across the globe.

Abductions will automatically show up in a user’s Instagram feed

Those in nearby areas will be able to see an Amber Alert in their Instagram feed. The alert will offer important details like name, age, a photo, and a description. The alert may also include the location of the abduction, which could help locate the child. Plus, there is the added benefit that Instagram users will be able to share the alert with their friends, truly harnessing the power of social media.

Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, put it best, stating: