Instagram has worked on transparency over the past year and at the same time, has introduced a number of new features that benefit creators and their audiences. Instagram is capping off the year by introducing features meant to create better collaboration, as well as conversations with features like Notes, Candid Stories, Group Profiles, and Collaborative Collections.

It looks like Instagram is trying to reach beyond just pictures and movies with a new feature called Notes. The short post can be composed of up to 60 characters and can contain letters, numbers, and emoji. Notes can be left for select followers or people that are your Close Friends and will appear at the top of their inboxes. What makes Notes unique is that messages only last 24 hours.

Candid Stories is apparently Instagram's answer to BeReal, a photo-sharing application that got popular in 2022. Candid can be used to capture what's going on at the moment, but will only appear to those that share what they are doing at the moment as well. Instagram will remind users to take a Candid daily, but this notification can be turned off in the settings menu.

Instagram will make it easier to share your life with specified people with its upcoming Group Profiles. The new group share feature will only show images and videos to those that are in the group. Furthermore, the images and videos posted will appear on a dedicated profile that is separate from your own.

The platform is also testing a new way to collaborate with its introduction of Collaborative Collections, which will allow users to save posts in a collection with other users or friends. For the most part, this is a lot of new and exciting features to mess around with. If you're an Instagram user, you'll just need to update the app to gain access to Notes, Candid Stories, Group Profiles, and Collaborative Collections.

