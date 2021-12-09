Instagram is bringing back the chronological feed next year

Meta‘s Instagram has been actively developing new additions to make the service safer and more feature-rich. Earlier this week, the company announced it would be rolling out tools to help protect teens on the platform. Some of these new changes are already live, while others will be rolling out throughout the upcoming months. Back in 2016, the company switched from a chronological feed to an algorithmically-sorted one that surfaces “relevant” posts. Adam Mosseri — head of Instagram — stated at the time that the chronological feed was making it “impossible for most people to see everything, let alone all the posts they cared about.” About six years later, the company has decided to reimplement the retired feature as an optional setting.

The Verge has reported that Instagram is working on bringing back the chronological feed next year. Users will be able to choose whether they want the app to sort feed posts based on their relevance or time of posting. Adam announced the news yesterday during a hearing before a Senate subcommittee. The current feed — that was forced on all users back in 2016 — uses artificial intelligence (AI) to determine what posts a user might be interested in. However, plenty of users dislike the way it works and prefer to see posts in a timely manner.

“We’re currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year,” Mosseri said. He also mentions that the company has been developing this for months. While Adam doesn’t share an exact release date, he states that they’re aiming to release it during the first quarter of 2022. The change will be a very welcome addition that users will appreciate. And since it’ll be an optional setting, those who prefer the current AI-based feed will get to keep it after the feature rolls out.

Do you prefer an algorithmically-sorted or a chronological feed? Let us know in the comments section below.