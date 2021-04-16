Instagram continues work on end-to-end encrypted chats, Collab sticker, and more

Instagram has been working on several new features, including Clubhouse-like audio rooms, end-to-end encryption in chats, a Collab sticker, and more, over the last few months. We have already seen mentions of these under-development features in previous leaks, which have given us a good idea of what they may look like upon release. Now, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has shared another string of tweets revealing more details about the end-to-end encryption in chats, the Collab sticker, and a redesigned status notification for video/audio calls.

Instagram has been working on end-to-end encryption in Direct Messages for the last couple of months, and the feature was first spotted back in February this year. Since then, the image-sharing platform has made several changes to the feature. The feature has received yet another change in its latest iteration that replaces the “Start end-to-end encrypted chat” button with a toggle.

#Instagram keeps working on end-to-end encrypted chats (E2EE) 👀 ℹ️ The “Start end-to-end encrypted chat” button has been replaced by a toggle. pic.twitter.com/RRiRyCfEp9 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 15, 2021

On the other hand, the new Collab sticker was first spotted back in October last year, and it seems like the feature is finally ready for primetime. As per Paluzzi’s latest tweet, Instagram will show a new introductory screen when the Collab sticker rolls out with a future update. This screen will provide a brief overview of the sticker, highlighting that it will let users “Find a topic, add some collaborators and share stories with people who follow it.” Upon release, the Collab sticker will let users partner with up to 20 other users and create an event for their followers.

#Instagram keeps working on the “👥 Collab” sticker 👀 Here’s the introductory screen. pic.twitter.com/c8JWZQEUZt — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 15, 2021

Finally, Paluzzi has also spotted a redesigned status notification for audio and video calls. As you can see in the attached tweet, the new status notification appears as a chat bubble that includes the caller’s name and display image. The notification also has a “Call Back” button.

We have no further information about these features at the moment, but we expect Instagram to share more details in the coming weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.