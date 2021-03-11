You can activate dark theme on Instagram website with a simple URL parameter

Dark theme is among one of the most requested app features these days. Ever since Google and Apple added system-wide dark themes in Android 10 and iOS 13, many app developers have endeavored to bring native dark themes to their apps. Social media apps form one of the most popular categories of apps on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, and the majority of social media apps already have a dark theme (or colloquially, dark mode). Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp are some of the apps that already have native dark themes that either work in sync with the system theme or independently (based on the settings you chose). Besides the mobile apps, the web versions of Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp Web also have theming options if you prefer you browse them on any device other than your smartphone.

While you can also browse Instagram through its website, most of its features, including the dark mode, are limited to the mobile apps. If you still prefer using Instagram on the web — or using the website on your smartphone’s browser instead of the full-fledged app, here’s a neat trick for you to activate dark theme on the Instagram website.

You can activate dark mode on the Instagram website very simply. All you have to do is add ?theme=dark after the URL (H/t: app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi aka @alex193a for discovering this trick). You can simply copy the URL below to access the Instagram website with dark mode pre-activated:

https://www.instagram.com/?theme=dark

Remember, this parameter only activates the dark theme on the Instagram website only when you use the link. While the dark theme remains activated when you browse different sections of the website, the URL parameter may get removed if you go from one section to another. Then if you reload the page, the theme will reset to light. To prevent that from happening, you can bookmark the link.

Alternatively, if you use Google Chrome, you can force dark mode on all websites by activating a feature flag. This method works on all platforms including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS, but the result may not be as good as an app’s native dark theme.