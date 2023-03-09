If you've been using Instagram over the past hour, you might have noticed that things aren't quite working how they should. While the app isn't entirely down, it looks like parts of the service haven't and currently aren't loading as expected. And the parts that are working are dreadfully slow to refresh, currently running at a snail's pace.

While it's difficult to pinpoint the exact time when things started to go wrong, usually we can get an idea by heading to Downdetector.com, where folks often chime in when websites or services are experiencing issues. According to the website, Instagram hasn't been working all that well for a little over an hour at the time of this article going live, with the earliest report coming in at around 5PM PST. Since then, the complaints have ramped up quite a bit.

As stated before, although it's not in its best state, the app and website are both at least loading the home feed. But the Explore page is another story and seems to be completely down. In addition to the outages on the app and website, it looks like refreshing also takes quite a bit of time or has the tendency to time out. While it's uncertain just how long this will last, other major services have also had issues this month, with the most notable being Twitter.

Twitter experienced a huge disruption of service just a couple of days ago, when the website became unreachable. While the service would come back online eventually, Twitter Support would eventually chime in clarifying that a change to some things on the back end caused the issue. Of course, every situation is different, with some outages lasting just mere seconds, while others can go on for hours. Hopefully, we're looking at a shorter recovery time for Instagram, as many tend to use it for entertainment and some even business.